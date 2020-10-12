Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nicholson made significant contribution during his time at ACA: Nick Hockley

Cricket Australia on Monday thanked the Australian Cricketers Association's chief executive, Alistair Nicholson for his service to Australian cricket after the news of his resignation.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 12-10-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 11:54 IST
Nicholson made significant contribution during his time at ACA: Nick Hockley
Alistair Nicholson (Photo/ ACA twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia on Monday thanked the Australian Cricketers Association's chief executive, Alistair Nicholson for his service to Australian cricket after the news of his resignation. The ACA led by the duo of chairman Greg Dyer and president Shane Watson, will now be seeking a new CEO who will take up the job around the same time as CA's own next permanent chief executive begins next year, ESPNCricinfo reported.

"What has been clear in his six years leading the ACA is Alistair's commitment to not only the players, but the game we all love. Alistair has made a significant contribution during his time at the ACA, and whilst our time together has been brief, I have enjoyed working closely and constructively with him to ensure we collectively advance the interests of the game," Nick Hockley, CA's Interim Chief Executive Officer said in an official release. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with Alistair until he finishes up at the end of the year and on behalf of Australian Cricket, we wish him all the very best for the future," he added.

Nicholson had arrived at the ACA when its relationship with CA was deteriorating. In the next six years, he found himself at odds with James Sutherland and his replacement Kevin Roberts, ESPNCricinfo reported. Nicholson will now exit the ACA post by the end of the year, and the board will commence its search for his replacement. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt urges Allahabad HC to dispose of cases of crimes against women, children on priority

The Uttar Pradesh government has requested the Allahabad High Court to ensure disposal of cases related to crimes against women and the POCSO Act on a priority basis, a senior official said on Monday. The government also sought directions t...

COVID-19 active caseload below 9 lakh for fourth consecutive day

Indias COVID-19 recoveries have surged to over 61 lakh, while active cases of coronavirus&#160;infection remained below nine lakh for the fourth consecutive day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The total recoveries have increased ...

Maha CM orders probe into power outage in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took serious cognisance of the power outage in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR and ordered an immediate probe into it. State Energy Minister Nitin Raut also said the reasons behind th...

HC declines to entertain plea to install fibre internet lines in all court complexes

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking the installation of fiber lines of all telecom operators in every court complex in the city to ensure faster internet for the effective hearing of cases via video conferenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020