Nicholson made significant contribution during his time at ACA: Nick Hockley

Cricket Australia on Monday thanked the Australian Cricketers Association's chief executive, Alistair Nicholson for his service to Australian cricket after the news of his resignation. The ACA led by the duo of chairman Greg Dyer and president Shane Watson, will now be seeking a new CEO who will take up the job around the same time as CA's own next permanent chief executive begins next year, ESPNCricinfo reported.

"What has been clear in his six years leading the ACA is Alistair's commitment to not only the players, but the game we all love. Alistair has made a significant contribution during his time at the ACA, and whilst our time together has been brief, I have enjoyed working closely and constructively with him to ensure we collectively advance the interests of the game," Nick Hockley, CA's Interim Chief Executive Officer said in an official release. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with Alistair until he finishes up at the end of the year and on behalf of Australian Cricket, we wish him all the very best for the future," he added.

Nicholson had arrived at the ACA when its relationship with CA was deteriorating. In the next six years, he found himself at odds with James Sutherland and his replacement Kevin Roberts, ESPNCricinfo reported. Nicholson will now exit the ACA post by the end of the year, and the board will commence its search for his replacement. (ANI)