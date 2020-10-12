Mumbai City FC rope in Sergio Lobera as head coach

Mumbai City FC on Monday confirmed the appointment of Sergio Lobera as the new head coach ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020/21 season. The Spaniard has a wealth of coaching experience in leagues around the world in a career spanning almost 25 years. Lobera has managed clubs in Spain, Morocco, and India.

He also had a spell as assistant manager of FC Barcelona in 2012. Lobera was most recently Head Coach at FC Goa, winning the Super Cup in 2019 to much acclaim.

"I am absolutely delighted to join Mumbai City FC. I have enjoyed my time in the ISL so far, but for me, there is still much to be achieved and I believe we will have the players, partners, and management to be very competitive next season. I think the Islanders have huge potential and I'm looking forward to working with the players as soon as possible," Lobera said in an official release. "The opportunity to work with Mumbai City FC and City Football Group in the next chapter of my career was also a big attraction of the role and I am impressed by the infrastructure, connectivity, and thinking that goes across all of their clubs around the world," he added.

City Football Group (CFG) introduced Sergio to the management of Mumbai City FC and is currently providing advisory services to the club. CFG has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority investment in Mumbai City FC. The purchase is awaiting final approvals. (ANI)