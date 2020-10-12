Left Menu
Mumbai City FC name Sergio Lobero as new head coach

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Mumbai City FC on Monday named Spain's Sergio Lobera as the new head coach of the team ahead of the 2020-21 season. The Spaniard has a wealth of coaching experience, having plied his trade in leagues around the world in a career spanning almost 25 years. He managed clubs in Spain, Morocco and India

Mumbai City FC name Sergio Lobero as new head coach

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Mumbai City FC on Monday named Spain's Sergio Lobera as the new head coach of the team ahead of the 2020-21 season. The Spaniard has a wealth of coaching experience, having plied his trade in leagues around the world in a career spanning almost 25 years. He managed clubs in Spain, Morocco and India

He also had a spell as assistant manager of FC Barcelona in 2012. Lobera was most recently head coach at FC Goa and guided the team to the Super Cup crown last year. "He (Lobero) is a fantastic coach with a winning pedigree and we are confident that he has all the skills and qualities to take this team to the next level. "He has already shown that he has what it takes to win the Super Cup and his winning mentality will help us to compete at the very top," Bimal Parekh, co-owner of Mumbai City FC, stated in a release. Lobera on his part, said he was delighted to join Mumbai City FC. "I have enjoyed my time in the ISL so far, but for me there is still much to be achieved and I believe we will have the players, partners and management to be very competitive next season," he said. "The opportunity to work with Mumbai City FC and City Football Group in the next chapter of my career was also a big attraction of the role and I am impressed by the infrastructure, connectivity and thinking that goes across all of their clubs around the world." Lobero's coaching team will also include new additions, assistant coach Jesús Tato and fitness and conditioning coach Manuel Sayabera, both of whom were part of FC Goa support staff. Goalkeeping coach, Juan Maria Cruz Arias also joins the coaching staff after having worked previously with Lobero at Moroccan club Moghreb Tétouan. The upcoming ISL will be held in Goa and is likely to start in late November or early December.

