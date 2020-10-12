Left Menu
Development News Edition

KKR hopeful of early resolution to Narine being reported for suspect action

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday hoped that there would be an "appropriate resolution" to the issue of their spinner Sunil Narine being reported for a suspect bowling action, expressing surprise at the development.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:10 IST
KKR hopeful of early resolution to Narine being reported for suspect action
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday hoped that there would be an "appropriate resolution" to the issue of their spinner Sunil Narine being reported for a suspect bowling action, expressing surprise at the development. The franchise, however, did not say whether he will be left out of the team. Narine has been placed in the warning list and one more reporting of his action by the on-field umpires could lead to him being barred from bowling in the ongoing event.

"This came as a surprise to the franchise considering that he has played over 115 games in the IPL since 2012 and as many as 68 games since 2015, when he was last reported during the IPL season for a suspect action," KKR said in a statement. "We are hopeful that there would be an appropriate resolution quickly. We appreciate the cooperation being extended by the IPL in expediting this matter," added the statement, which came ahead of their clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore here.

The 32-year-old picked up two wickets in his four overs against KXIP to help in KKR's dramatic two-run win, while defending 165. In 2015, Narine served suspension from bowling in international cricket after his action was declared illegal by the ICC. But he was cleared to bowl in all formats in 2016 after undergoing corrective measures.

"Furthermore, he was playing his 6th game this season, with no concerns expressed formally or informally by the match officials so far." "Having said this, we are respectful of the process that the IPL has put in place to have his action reviewed, and are working closely with the IPL in this matter. We are hopeful that there would be an appropriate resolution quickly. "We appreciate the cooperation being extended by the IPL in expediting this matter," it added.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

French PM issues warning amid spike in cases

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has warned that France could impose further restrictions as the coronavirus is spreading rapidly and the situation in hospitals is deteriorating in the country. Speaking on French news broadcaster France In...

Number of passengers flying in single day increases to over 1.78 lakh

The total number of passengers flying in a single day increased to 1,78,431 on October 11, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. The Minister, in a tweet, said that airports across the country received a footfall ...

Mumbai's millions get their power back after massive outage

Millions went without power in Indias financial capital Mumbai and surrounding areas for hours on Monday, after a grid failure triggered its first major blackout in more than two years. The outage stranded thousands of train passengers, dis...

FOCUS-Caterpillar bets on self-driving machines impervious to pandemics

Question How can a company like Caterpillar try to counter a slump in sales of bulldozers and trucks during a pandemic that has made every human a potential disease vector Answer Cut out human operators, perhapsCaterpillars autonomous drivi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020