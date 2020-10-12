Left Menu
Development News Edition

New ICC Chairman: Nomination of candidates by Oct 18, still no unanimity on voting process

That is precisely the reason, ICC stated that the next chairman might assume office only from the month of December. "The process, which is being overseen by the Independent Chairman of the ICC Audit Committee, has commenced and the first stage is for the nominations of potential candidates to be made by current Board Directors by 18 October 2020," ICC stated in a release.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:12 IST
New ICC Chairman: Nomination of candidates by Oct 18, still no unanimity on voting process

The ICC on Monday set October 18 as the deadline for its Board of Directors to propose candidates for the chairman's post to succeed Shashank Manohar, ending a nearly three-month-long impasse on the nomination process. The process will be overseen by an independent chairman of the ICC Audit Committee. However, the global body has not specified the voting procedure in case there are multiple candidates.

If elections happen as per existing rules, a candidate would require two thirds of the 17 ICC Board member votes, which roughly comes to 11 or 12. However, there are a few member nations, who want a simple majority vote where nine would be enough to win an election. That is precisely the reason, ICC stated that the next chairman might assume office only from the month of December.

"The process, which is being overseen by the Independent Chairman of the ICC Audit Committee, has commenced and the first stage is for the nominations of potential candidates to be made by current Board Directors by 18 October 2020," ICC stated in a release. Manohar's deputy Imran Khawaja is currently the acting chairman after the Indian stepped down in July.

"...the process for the election of its next Chairperson is underway and is expected to be concluded by early December," the ICC stated. The process of nomination, however, remains the same where a current Board of Director nominates a candidate, who needs to be seconded by another director.

"As outlined in the ICC Constitution, to be eligible, potential candidates must be either a current or former ICC Director," the release concluded. A senior official privy to developments in the ICC Board room said that the month and half gap between nomination and election has been bought in order to work out a consensus if possible. "You have to understand that the main reason for the delay is not being able to work out a consensus candidate. Otherwise, you won't take five months since Shashank stepped down in July 1 and the next chairman will effectively take charge in December. "At least two powerful boards want simple majority while one board with a former ICC honcho is swimming in opposite direction," the senior official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"What you read in the ICC media release is nomination process which has been same for years now. All you need is to be a present or former Director of ICC. But what about voting process?" he asked. As far as potential candidates are concerned, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had in an earlier interview to a TV channel indicated that at 48, he has years ahead in cricket administration and wouldn't mind waiting for his turn while concentrating on his own cricket board's functioning.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, who was on ICC hot-seat during earlier years, has made it clear that his country's Prime Minister Imran Khan wants him to continue in his own cricket board. England and Wales Cricket Board's former chairman Colin Graves was at one point the runaway favourite to replace Manohar with the backing of BCCI but things have changed since then.

Current acting chairman Khawaja, in case of an election, will certainly find it difficult to win by two-third majority. With multiple candidates like former Cricket South Africa boss Chris Nenzani and Cricket West Indies' ex-chief Dave Cameron also harbouring ambitions for the top job, the ICC Board of Directors will be navigating through choppy waters to decide on a process to select the next chief policy-maker of the global body.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam flood death toll rises to 23 as storm Nangka to dump more rain

Vietnams flood death toll rose to at least 23 on Monday and authorities said the incoming storm Nangka would dump more heavy rain on the country in the coming days. The floods have also left at least 14 people missing in Vietnams central pr...

Miley Cyrus' 'Midnight Sky' enters week 6, still on #1 at UK radio

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus extended gratitude to the audience after her recent release Midnight Sky entered week 6 as number 1 at the UK radio. Taking the announcement on Twitter, the 27-year-old singer also informed that Midnig...

Vedanta plummets nearly 21 pc after delisting fails

Shares of Vedanta on Monday plummeted nearly 21 per cent after the companys delisting went from almost-a-success to failure on account of a large quantity of unconfirmed orders. The stock plunged 20.60 per cent to close at Rs 96.95 on BSE. ...

Maha ACB arrests Palghar ZP staff for bribery

A junior assistant with PalgharZilla Parishad was arrested on Monday for allegedly demandingand accepting a bribe from a contractor, an ACB official saidA case under Prevention of Corruption Act has beenregistered against Prakash Pagi 46 af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020