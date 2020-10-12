Left Menu
Former racer Akbar Ebrahim elected as FMSCI president for second term

Former racer Akbar Ebrahim has been elected as the president of the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of India (FMSCI) while Farooq Ahmed was elected as the vice-president at the body's Annual General Meeting that was held virtually on Monday.

12-10-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], October 12: Former racer Akbar Ebrahim has been elected as the president of the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of India (FMSCI) while Farooq Ahmed was elected as the vice-president at the body's Annual General Meeting that was held virtually on Monday. The FMSCI is the National Governing body of Motor Sports in India. It is a member of the World Governing body of Motor Sports the FIA the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile and the FIM the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme.

"I would like to thank the General Body Members, Outgoing President & Vice President, Current councillors and New councillors of the FMSCI for their unanimous support in mandating me as the President for another term in office," said Ebrahim in an official statement. "I would also like to congratulate Mr Farooq Ahmed on his election as Vice President which was unanimous and with no contest," he added.

The FMSCI boasts of more than 50 affiliates across all corners of the country and there are more than 1200 registered athletes. Members from the fraternity are in various Sporting Commissions of both the FIA and the FIM. FMSCI has been at the forefront to start Sporting activity in places where they have been permitted keeping in mind all the Covid-19 protocols issued by the authorities.

In fact, it has come out with its own Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) with particular emphasis on the conduct of Motor Sport events to be followed at all venues. Keeping in view tradition that has been set previously, the eligible council members unanimously elected both the President and the Vice-President for the second time in succession. (ANI)

