Unnamed tennis player tests positive for coronavirus at St. Petersburg Open

A unnamed tennis player has been withdrawn from the St. Petersburg Open after the player was tested positive for COVID-19. "Following the return of a postive COVID-19 test result on Sunday, 11 October at the ATP 500 tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia, a player has been withdrawn from the tournament," said the organisers in an official statement on Monday.

The ATP Tour has said that the player has been moved into isolation and "is currently asymptomatic." "Local public health authorities, the Tournament Physician and ATP Medical Team continue to monitor the player, who has been moved into isolation and who is currently asymptomatic," the official statement read.

"A contact tracing process is currently underway to identify and notify any individuals who have come into close contact with the player," it added. (ANI)