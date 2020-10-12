Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Bowlers help RCB thrash KKR by 82 runs

Royal Challengers (RCB) showed no mercy as they thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 12-10-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 23:33 IST
IPL 13: Bowlers help RCB thrash KKR by 82 runs
Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates after takes a wicket of Dinesh Karthik (Image: BCCI/IPL) . Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers (RCB) showed no mercy as they thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. No KKR batsmen got going as RCB restricted the Dinesh Karthik-led side to 112/9 in their allotted 20 overs on the back of some all-round bowling performance.

Yuzvendra Chahal picked a wicket and gave away just 12 runs from his four overs. Washington Sundar and Chris Morris bowled brilliantly and picked two wickets each. Chasing 194 runs, KKR got off to a moderate start as the openers Tom Banton and Shubman Gill stitched a 23-run stand for the first wicket. Navdeep Saini bowled Banton in the fourth over to hand RCB their first breakthrough of the day.

Nitish Rana then joined Gill in the middle but the former played a very sluggish knock. A slow start and dismissal of both Rana and Gill in the eight and tenth over respectively dented KKR hope of winning the match. The wicket of Gill triggered a middle-order collapse as KKR lost four wickets for 13 runs. First Dinesh Karthik and then Eoin Morgan wicket in the 12th over left KKR reeling for 64/5 with 131 still needed in 53 balls.

A cameo from Andre Russell in the 14th over provided a ray of hope but Isuru Udana dismissed the swashbuckling batsman to end KKR's hope. Wicket kept falling at regular intervals as KKR got reduced to 99/8 and the target became a distant dream for the Karthik-led side. In the end, RCB restricted KKR to 112/9.

Earlier after opting to bat first, RCB posted a massive total of 194 runs on the back of AB de Villiers blistering knock. De Villers played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs from just 33 balls while skipper Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 33. RCB had got off to a good start as openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch struck regular boundaries. Both played brilliantly and took the team over the 50-run mark in the seventh over.

The duo formed a 67-run partnership before Andre Russell bowled Padikkal (32) in the eighth over. Finch too was then bowled in the 13th over which ended the batsman's 47-run innings. Kohli and de Villiers then came out to bat. De Villiers started playing with an attacking mindset and smashed KKR bowlers. Continuing his aggressive batting, de Villiers completed his half-century in just 23 deliveries.

KKR bowlers struggled to stop de Villiers from hitting big shots as the player powered RCB to a very competitive total. During the match, Kohli and de Villiers formed a 100-run partnership. Brief scores: RCB 194/2 [AB de Villiers 73* (33), Aaron Finch 47 (37), Prasidh Krishna 1-42] defeat KKR 112/9 [Shubman Gill 34(25), Andre Russell 16(10), Chris Morris 2-17, Washington Sundar 2-20] (ANI)

TRENDING

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

To stimulate demand, expenditure will be front-loaded; new schemes include LTC cash voucher scheme and special festival advance: FM.

UWB to be next big thing in wireless communication tech: Samsung

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab schools to reopen from Oct 15

The Punjab government said on Monday that a decision had been taken to reopen schools and coaching institutions from October 15 in a graded manner. Students of only classes 9-12 are permitted to attend schools with parental consent and with...

Bengal reports 3,583 new COVID-19 cases, 60 fresh fatalities

West Bengals COVID-19 tally rose to 2,98,389 on Monday as 3,583 more people tested positive for the infection, while 60 fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 5,682, a health bulletin said. Kolkata reported the highest...

Oğuz Atay: Google doodle on Turkish famous author on his 86th birthday

Happy Birthday Ouz AtayToday Google celebrates the 86th birthday of Ouz Atay with a mesmerizing doodle. Ouz Atay was a pioneer of the modern novel in Turkey. He was a Turkish author, playwright, engineer and professor.The first novel of Ouz...

Spain adds nearly 28,000 COVID-19 cases since Friday, 195 deaths

Spain has reported nearly 28,000 coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the cumulative total to 888,968, health ministry data showed on Monday.The death toll from the virus rose by 195 from Friday to a total of 33,124. Spain does not repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020