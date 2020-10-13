Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Czech coach to miss Scotland match after testing positive for COVID-19

The Czech Republic will face Scotland in their UEFA Nations League match on Wednesday without head coach Jaroslav Silhavy in attendance after he and another player tested positive for COVID-19, the team said on Monday. Silhavy and the unnamed player tested positive after returning from the team's 2-1 win in Israel on Sunday.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 13-10-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 00:21 IST
Soccer-Czech coach to miss Scotland match after testing positive for COVID-19

The Czech Republic will face Scotland in their UEFA Nations League match on Wednesday without head coach Jaroslav Silhavy in attendance after he and another player tested positive for COVID-19, the team said on Monday. Silhavy and the unnamed player tested positive after returning from the team's 2-1 win in Israel on Sunday. Both are in quarantine.

"Four players will be added to the squad and the main team will go to Scotland on Tuesday morning," the team said on Twitter. Assistant Jiri Chytry will lead the squad in Glasgow.

The Czechs are on six points after three games. Their only loss was against Scotland last month when nine players made their international debuts as coronavirus concerns forced wholesale changes to the line-up.

TRENDING

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

To stimulate demand, expenditure will be front-loaded; new schemes include LTC cash voucher scheme and special festival advance: FM.

UWB to be next big thing in wireless communication tech: Samsung

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Five positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

The Premier League said on Monday that five people had returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week. The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the virus would now...

We won't survive: Liverpool pubs say new UK lockdown will wipe them out

The last pints could be pulled in some pubs across northern England this week as furious bosses warn new coronavirus restrictions will wipe out their businesses, which are already reeling from a national lockdown earlier this year. With COV...

Mexico removes Columbus statue ahead of annual protest

The Mexican government has removed a prominent bronze statue of Christopher Columbus and surrounded another with high metal fencing ahead of an annual protest that marks the explorers arrival in the Americas in 1492. The removed statue of t...

Coronavirus risks shadow Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings

The risk of COVID-19 hung over Mondays opening of Amy Coney Barretts U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with the Senate hearing room including the judges children and at least one lawmaker who tested positive for the disease. Republi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020