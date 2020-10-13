Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League clubs and FA head into meetings amid reform plan row

The FA has so far declined to comment on the proposals but its council is made up of representatives from all leagues, as well as county FA's, the grassroots and supporters representatives. While no clubs have made public statements as yet on the plans, which Football League chairman Rick Parry says have been drawn up together with Liverpool and Manchester United, the fact that the league itself quickly issued a critical statement on Sunday indicates the likely mood of many teams.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 00:32 IST
Soccer-Premier League clubs and FA head into meetings amid reform plan row

Premier League clubs will break their silence over the much criticised proposals for major changes to the structure of England's top flight, when they meet this week amidst talk of a 'civil war' within the game.

The Football Association (FA) will also hold a scheduled council meeting on Thursday when the issue is also expected to be raised. As the governing body for English football, the FA itself holds a 'golden share' which would allow it to block major changes. The FA has so far declined to comment on the proposals but its council is made up of representatives from all leagues, as well as county FA's, the grassroots and supporters representatives.

While no clubs have made public statements as yet on the plans, which Football League chairman Rick Parry says have been drawn up together with Liverpool and Manchester United, the fact that the league itself quickly issued a critical statement on Sunday indicates the likely mood of many teams. Some British media has referred to a "civil war" within the Premier League over the proposals and the UK government has criticised what it termed a "backroom deal".

But Parry, who has been the only public face of 'Project Big Picture' so far, has insisted that he will push ahead with the plans in the face of opposition. It is understood that the leading clubs, often referred to as the 'big six', have been discussing how to approach the upcoming meeting which is likely to be held on Wednesday or Thursday.

The proposals would give more power to the big Premier League clubs, reducing the top division from 20 teams to 18 for the 2022-23 season and scrapping the League Cup and Community Shield. The plans would also see the Premier League commit to providing 25% of the league's revenue to EFL clubs and a 250 million pound ($326.55 million) rescue fund to help with the immediate impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

A precise date has not been agreed for this week's meeting of Premier League clubs, which will be online. Any changes to the Premier League's structure need the support of 14 of the 20 clubs.

The plans, outlined by Parry on Sunday, address the issue of those voting powers within the Premier League and propose giving the nine clubs with the longest consecutive presence in the top flight special voting rights. However, the proposal states that only six of the nine would need to vote for a given policy meaning the 'big six' clubs would have the power to make changes in a number of key areas, without the support of other clubs.

Manchester United and Liverpool have not issued statements on the issue and other clubs have been keeping their opinions private and declining to comment. ($1 = 0.7656 pounds)

TRENDING

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

To stimulate demand, expenditure will be front-loaded; new schemes include LTC cash voucher scheme and special festival advance: FM.

UWB to be next big thing in wireless communication tech: Samsung

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Five positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

The Premier League said on Monday that five people had returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week. The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the virus would now...

We won't survive: Liverpool pubs say new UK lockdown will wipe them out

The last pints could be pulled in some pubs across northern England this week as furious bosses warn new coronavirus restrictions will wipe out their businesses, which are already reeling from a national lockdown earlier this year. With COV...

Mexico removes Columbus statue ahead of annual protest

The Mexican government has removed a prominent bronze statue of Christopher Columbus and surrounded another with high metal fencing ahead of an annual protest that marks the explorers arrival in the Americas in 1492. The removed statue of t...

Coronavirus risks shadow Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings

The risk of COVID-19 hung over Mondays opening of Amy Coney Barretts U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with the Senate hearing room including the judges children and at least one lawmaker who tested positive for the disease. Republi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020