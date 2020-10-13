Left Menu
Boxing-Pulev says Joshua fight is set for London on Dec. 12

Kubrat Pulev will fight heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua in London on December 12, Bulgaria's IBF mandatory challenger said on Monday. Kubrat Pulev vs Anthony Joshua! The date is December 12th and the place is London!," the Bulgarian, known as 'The Cobra', said on his facebook page.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-10-2020 02:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 02:48 IST
Kubrat Pulev will fight heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua in London on December 12, Bulgaria's IBF mandatory challenger said on Monday. The 39-year-old had been scheduled to meet Joshua on June 20 but the fight was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"No turning back, no procrastination! Kubrat Pulev vs Anthony Joshua! The date is December 12th and the place is London!," the Bulgarian, known as 'The Cobra', said on his facebook page. He added on his website (www.kubratpulev.com) that "the date and place of the event are now final and not subject to change, and both parties have signed the official contract."

Joshua, 30, defeated Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in a rematch in Saudi Arabia last December to win back his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles. The Briton was initially due to fight Pulev at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in October 2017 but the Bulgarian withdrew after suffering a shoulder injury in sparring.

Pulev challenged for the IBF world heavyweight title in 2014, losing to Wladimir Klitschko in Hamburg on a fifth-round knockout.

