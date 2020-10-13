Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Peru players test positive for COVID-19 before Brazil game

The game is one of five qualifiers taking place on Tuesday in South American qualifying for the World Cup finals in Qatar. Peru drew their opening game 2-2 with Paraguay last week, while Brazil hammered Bolivia 5-0.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 13-10-2020 07:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 07:01 IST
Soccer-Peru players test positive for COVID-19 before Brazil game

Peru's Raul Ruidiaz and Alex Valera have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup qualifier at home to Brazil, the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) said. The players did not take part in Monday’s final training session at Lima’s National stadium, where the game against the five-times world champions will be played.

"The players have not developed serious symptoms, to the relief of everyone," the FPF said in a statement on Monday, adding that they had been isolated from the rest of the squad. The game is one of five qualifiers taking place on Tuesday in South American qualifying for the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Peru drew their opening game 2-2 with Paraguay last week, while Brazil hammered Bolivia 5-0. The decision by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) to go ahead with the qualifying rounds has been viewed as controversial as more than half of all COVID-19 deaths recorded globally have come in the Americas.

Qualifiers in other confederations were postponed until next year. (Writing by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

To stimulate demand, expenditure will be front-loaded; new schemes include LTC cash voucher scheme and special festival advance: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Japan may not attend summit in Korea due to wartime forced labour dispute - media

Japan may not attend a leaders meeting with South Korea and China later this year unless proper measures are taken in a dispute between Seoul and Tokyo over compensation for wartime forced labour, Japanese media said on Tuesday. Ties betwee...

Olympics-Tokyo to host international gymnastics event in November

Tokyo will host an international gymnastics tournament on Nov. 8, the Japan Gymnastics Association JGA has said, an event which could serve as a trial run for next years rearranged Olympic Games. The event is sanctioned by the International...

J&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness in participant

Johnson Johnson said on Monday it had temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the highest profile efforts to contain the global pandemic.The pa...

Imran Khan government will be sent packing before January says PML(N)

Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz PMLN vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan Government would go home before January days before the opposition holds its first power show in a campaign to oust the incumbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020