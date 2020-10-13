Left Menu
'Another masterclass': Mike Hesson hails ABD's knock

Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hailed the 73-run knock by AB de Villiers against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and labelled it as "masterclass".

13-10-2020
RCB wicket-keeper batsman AB de Villiers (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hailed the 73-run knock by AB de Villiers against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and labelled it as "masterclass". His remark came as RCB defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 82 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

De Villiers came out to bat with RCB at 94/2 and went on to score 73 runs to take the side's total to 194/2. The Proteas batsman was named Man of the Match for the innings. "Once again, we saw another masterclass from AB de Villiers. He came out and timed it from ball number one. We are getting better and as a side, this is exactly what we are after. Everyone talks about Sharjah being a 220 wicket, but it was never a 220 wicket," Hesson said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

While chasing 195, the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR was restricted to 112/9. Chris Morris and Washington Sundar scalped two wickets each. Yuzvendra Chahal bowled four overs conceding just 12 runs. He also managed to bag the wicket of KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik. "Sundar bowled well again, he is doing so well for the side. When we come into bowl after the powerplay, there is lesser pressure on us because Sundar has been bowling so well in the first six overs," Chahal said in the video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

Batting first, RCB posted a total of 194/2 in the allotted twenty overs. AB de Villiers played a knock of 73 runs from just 33 balls with the help of five 4s and six 6s. Kohli and de Villiers shared an unbeaten partnership of 100 runs. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy was the most economical bowler as he finished his four overs with figures of 0-25. RCB scored 83 runs in the last five overs of their innings. RCB will next take on Kings XI Punjab on October 15 while KKR will lock horns with Mumbai Indians on October 16. RCB is currently at the third position in the points table while KKR is in the fourth place. (ANI)

