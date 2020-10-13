Left Menu
Gaining confidence with every session of sports activity, says Gurjit Kaur

Indian women's hockey team drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur said that the players are gaining confidence with every training session.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 11:56 IST
Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur (Photo/ Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

Indian women's hockey team drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur said that the players are gaining confidence with every training session. The women's hockey side has been steadily getting back to their full form by carrying out sessions of sports activities since August 19, 2020. "It has certainly been great to be back on the pitch, however, we still have to be careful about not pushing too much. All the players are gaining confidence with every session of sports activities which is a great sign for us. It's been a difficult time for all of us and therefore we are very grateful to Hockey India for providing everything we require during this time. From the top-class safety measures to fantastic facilities, Hockey India and SAI have tremendously helped us," said Gurjit Kaur in an official release.

While speaking about the preparations for the Olympics, the drag-flicker said that the Indian team players will have to remember all the right things they did against top teams in the recent past. "After competing well against top teams last year and winning a big tournament such as the FIH Women's Series Finals, the players in our team have started believing in themselves much more. It will be very important for us to remember all the right things we did against the top teams and build on our game in the upcoming months. We have to peak at the right time for us to perform well at the Olympics," said the 25-year-old.

Gurjit, who has been one of the key members of the Indian team in the last few years, said that she has enjoyed the responsibility of being a drag-flicker. "I have really enjoyed being the drag-flicker in the Indian team. It's a big responsibility and I have relished it completely. It's important for us to cash in on penalty corners as much as we can, especially against the top teams. I have always tried to better my technique and hone my skill further. Hopefully, I will be able to contribute to the best of my abilities at the Olympics," said Gurjit. (ANI)

