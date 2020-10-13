Left Menu
Coaches suffering due lack of income, Maharashtra Badminton unit write to minister

The Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) has written a letter to state sports minister Sunil Kedar requesting for resumption of the sport as livelihood of many coaches have been badly affected by the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 13:33 IST
The Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) has written a letter to state sports minister Sunil Kedar requesting for resumption of the sport as livelihood of many coaches have been badly affected by the COVID-19 induced lockdown. In a letter written to Kedar, MBA president Arun Lakhani has cited the example of other states where badminton academies have reopened following the SOP protocols as it is primarily a non-contact sport.

It is understood that around 200 coaches from across the state have written to the MBA about how the lockdown has affected them, "The coaches all over the state are suffering very severely as they have no income to survive. Similarly, many best players from our state have been left with no choice but to go to other states for training, thereby causing a big loss to our state," Lakhani wrote in his letter to the sports minister. "We therefore, humbly request you to allow the badminton activities of our state to resume with immediate effect and oblige,” the MBA chief wrote. Lakhani on Tuesday said that minister Kedar assured them that he would take up the issue at the appropriate forum and try to see that the relaxation is provided. Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country due to COVID-19, with over 15 lakh cases.

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

