Left Menu
Development News Edition

AFCON 2021: Absence of COVID-19 tests led to cancellation of Angola Guinea-Bissau match

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bissau | Updated: 13-10-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 14:02 IST
AFCON 2021: Absence of COVID-19 tests led to cancellation of Angola Guinea-Bissau match
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Afcon21)

The absence of COVID-19 tests by the national football team of Guinea-Bissau led to the cancellation of the friendly game scheduled for Sunday with their Angolan counterpart in preparation for the AFCON 2021 qualifiers, according to a news report by News Ghana.

A press release by the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) stressed that the game with Guinea-Bissau was canceled because the opposing team did not present COVID-19 test results, disrupting Angola's plans.

The game was due to take place at the Municipal Stadium of Obis in Portugal, according to FIFA's schedule.

According to a health protocol, teams are supposed to provide a COVID-19 test on the eve of the game, says the Angolan Football Federation's document.

Angola, which is preparing the double confrontation with the Democratic Republic of Congo, in qualifiers for the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, is expecting to face its counterpart of Mozambique next Tuesday, also in a friendly game.

Also, In a repeat of the 2019 AFCON semi-final, African champions Algeria once again came out top, beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria 1-0 in Austria to stretch their unbeaten run of matches to 19. African countries got back to action post-COVID-19 with various friendly matches played all over the globe.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Italy orders strict new anti-virus measures

Italian Premiere Giuseppe Conte has ordered strict new anti-coronavirus measures, including limits on private gatherings and a ban on casual pickup sports. Conte negotiated with the countrys regions to win limits on private gatherings, over...

Tamil Nadu Governor condoles demise of CM's mother

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday condoled the demise of Thavusayammal, mother of Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami EPS. Thavusayammal died in Salem in the early hours of Tuesday. She was 93. She suffered a cardiac arres...

Housing project scam: Kerala HC stays for two months CBI proceedings against LIFE Mission

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for two months all proceedings against the Chief Executive Officer CEO of the LIFE Mission on the FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI in connection with a housing project scam. H...

ASEAN-India summit focuses on cyber security during COVID-19 pandemic

The 2nd ASEAN-India Track 1.5 Dialogue on Cyber Issues held virtually focussed upon cooperation and security in the digital and cyber domain in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digitization and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020