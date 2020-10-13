Left Menu
If required COVID vaccine will be analysed and exempted, says NADA DG Navin Agarwal

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) Director-General, Navin Agarwal feels that if there will be any requirement of exempting the COVID vaccine, NADA will we first analyse and then exempt.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:34 IST
NADA logo. Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) Director-General, Navin Agarwal feels that if there will be any requirement of exempting the COVID vaccine, NADA will we first analyse and then exempt.

Navin said that the anti-doping body will only decide what to do once the vaccine is there. "Let the vaccine come as of now there is nothing but when it will come we will analyse it but naturally that vaccine is not for enhancing the sporting performance so certainly will exempt it if there will be a requirement of giving exemption will give," Navin told ANI.

"But I don't think that vaccine will fall under Dope prohibited substance," he added. The coronavirus pandemic had earlier put a grinding halt to the sporting activities but now training camps have started and gradually competition will also be kicking off.

In cricket, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has started and as the action resumes Nada testing will also start in the same way. "We have our own sop which we are following, health ministry gave some observations which we have incorporated and our testing program is ready. We have sample collection personal there who are doing their job we are sending them test plan on a daily basis results will come to us and whatever action if required will take," said the Director-General.

The NADA on Monday had said it has begun testing all the players, who are participating in the IPL 2020. "Our focus will be on important competition, Olympic qualifiers and Olympic bound athletes and also cricket. So we have started testing in IPL all Indian cricketer and overseas cricketers who are taking part in all 8 teams will do them in competition and out of competition test," said Navin.

"And in India who is Olympic probable especially who comes under RTP will do their test very soon," he added. (ANI)

