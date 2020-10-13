IPL 13: CSK win toss, opt to bat first against SRH

Left Menu
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 13-10-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 19:16 IST
SRH skipper David Warner and CSK captain MS Dhoni (Image: Indian Premier League's Twitter ). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. The last time these two teams met in the ongoing IPL, SRH defeated CSK by seven wickets.

CSK have had a worst IPL tournament so far, the MS Dhoni-led side has won just two games out of the seven matches so far. On the other hand, SRH have clinched three out of seven games with a positive net run rate.

Both CSK and SRH have made one change. Piyush Chawla comes in for CSK while Shahbaz Nadeem has replaced Abhishek Sharma in the SRH squad. CSK Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

SRH Playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan. (ANI)

