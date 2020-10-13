Left Menu
Watson-Rayudu power CSK to 167 for 6

Watson's 42 off 38 balls was studded with one four and three maximums, while Rayudu's hit three boundaries and two sixes in his 34-ball 41-run knock. Jadeja (25 not out) and Dhoni (21 off 13 balls) played quick cameos smashing a total of five fours and two sixes between them in a stand of 32 in just 2.4 overs.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu shared a 81-run stand but Sunrisers Hyderabad did well to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 167 for 6 in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. Watson's 42 off 38 balls was studded with one four and three maximums, while Rayudu's hit three boundaries and two sixes in his 34-ball 41-run knock.

Jadeja (25 not out) and Dhoni (21 off 13 balls) played quick cameos smashing a total of five fours and two sixes between them in a stand of 32 in just 2.4 overs. SRH bowlers did a commendable job, claiming four wickets for 47 runs in the last six overs. Sandeep Sharma (2/19), Khaleel Ahmed (2/45) and T Natarajan (2/41) picked two wickets apiece.

Desperate to snap their two-match losing streak, CSK elected to bat. The three-time champions sent young England all-rounder Sam Curran instead of Watson to open the innings with Faf du Plessis. Sharma drew first blood for the Sunrisers, removing du Plessis in the beginning of the third over. The South African sneaked one to Jonny Bairstow off the very first ball he faced for a golden duck. Curran was off to a bright start, smashing Ahmed for the first boundary of the match in the second over. He continued his onslaught on the pacer by hitting him two fours and as many sixes in the fourth over, quickly racing to 31 off 21-balls. But Curran's time in the middle was brought to an end by Sharma, who went around the wicket to bowl a good length delivery angled into the leg stump. CSK ended the powerplay at 44/2 with both openers back in the dugout. With pacer Sandeep Sharma accounting for both openers in the Powerplay, Watson and Rayudu stitched a valuable 81-run partnership. The duo initially kept the score board ticking with occasional boundaries on a dry but weary surface but upped the ante in the 15th over, hitting Rashid Khan for a six each. Ahmed broke the stand by getting rid of Rayudu, who was caught at long-off by skipper David Warner. Watson soon followed with T Natarajan dismissing the Australian.

Soccer-England's Kane fit for Denmark game, Chilwell and Trippier withdrawn

England striker Harry Kane is fit to start Wednesdays Nations League match against Denmark but defenders Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier have withdrawn from the squad, manager Gareth Southgate said on Tuesday.Kane did not start Sundays 2-1...

Assam govt issues guidelines for organising Durga Puja

The Assam government on Tuesday issued guidelines for organising Durga Puja amid the pandemic this year which the citizens, organisers and the administration must strictly follow. All organisers of the Puja Committee must take permission fr...

Sports News Roundup: Rafa's Roland Garros record the best in sport; Padres of Pham recovering after being stabbed and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Rafas Roland Garros record the best in sport MurrayRafa Nadals record of 13 French Open singles titles is one of sports all-time greatest achievements and one that is unlikely to ever be ...

FROM THE FIELD: Cultivating a response to disasters in Malawi

Farmers in Malawi are getting more information about localized climate patterns and are now able to better prepare for extreme weather., by UNDPIn recent years, East and Southern Africa have experienced an increase in floods, droughts and o...
