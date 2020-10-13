Liverpool's physiotherapist Jose Luis Rodriguez leaves club

Liverpool on Tuesday announced that its first-team physiotherapist Jose Luis Rodriguez is leaving the club to pursue a new challenge in his career. The Spaniard joined the Reds' medical department in the summer of 2018 after arriving from a Qatar-based sports medicine hospital, where he spent nearly a decade.

Rodriguez went on to form part of the support structure that helped manager Jurgen Klopp's side win four major trophies. Also, he was a popular figure among foreign players in the squad as a result of his ability to speak four languages. Rodriguez said he is sad and met "very special" people during his time with the club.

"It's sad because I leave people that I shared moments with that will stay in history and I met very special people that I will remember the rest of my life. You don't realise what you're missing until you're close to the departure," the club's official website quoted Rodriguez as saying. "I just came from home, packed all the stuff, put the stuff in the van that came over and then I was thinking, 'There's no way back now.' I'm glad because I'm going to go back to be able to see my family - I haven't seen my family for almost three months," he added. (ANI)

