Left Menu
Development News Edition

It was one game that was as close to being perfect: Dhoni

"The fast bowlers did the job, the spinners came into play and it was one game that was as close to being perfect," he added. We'll get better." Losing skipper David Warner said the wicket was on the slower side and they needed an extra batter.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 14-10-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 00:06 IST
It was one game that was as close to being perfect: Dhoni
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

His teammates had not given him many opportunities to be proud of their performances thus far but on Tuesday Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was effusive in his praise for his side, describing the win over Sunrisers Hyderabad as a near perfect show. Badly in need of a win, CSK pulled off a 20-victory while defending 167 runs against Sunrisers with almost every player making a contribution.

With this win, they moved to sixth place in the points table. CSK came out with a different game-plan and it worked for them. "Ultimately what really matters is you getting two points. What T20s have shown is that there are a few games that don't go your way and then there are some that go your way even when you haven't earned it. Today I felt we did a very good job even in the batting," said Dhoni after the match.

"There was some purpose with the bat and the batsmen assessed the situation very well. With a total like 160, it all depends on the start you get in the first six overs. "The fast bowlers did the job, the spinners came into play and it was one game that was as close to being perfect," he added. From among a lot of changed tactics, CSK asked young Sam Curran to open the innings and Dhoni said it made sense.

"Sam Curran is a complete cricketer for us. You need a seaming all-rounder, he plays the spinners well and he can give us those 15-45 runs..... we used an extra spinner because an Indian batter hasn't done well for us. That's why Curran went up and it wasn't fair on Jagadeesan as well to bat at seven or eight." Dhoni quickly finished the quota of pacer Deepak Chahar, who bowled in tandem with Curran and he was extremely pleased with their show. "There are some two paced balls, some swing and some don't swing, some get extra bounce. What was needed was good execution of the plans and that was done by the fast bowlers.

"A good left-armer is always good to have in the side. You keep wondering whether the ball would come in or leave the batsman. As the tournament progresses we'll get more comfortable with the death bowling, which is why we kept Sam away from the death and Thakur and Bravo took over. We'll get better." Losing skipper David Warner said the wicket was on the slower side and they needed an extra batter. "We tried to take it deep. You got one big boundary, so it's not easy. We have to go back to the drawing board and work on few areas. I thought 160 was the right total to go after, but anything above that was always going to be difficult," said the Australian. "We need to monitor the wickets in the upcoming games and select the team accordingly. I think with our team and the depth that we have, we're always going to be one short either way.

"Things (in the points table) are always congested in the middle. You got to beat the best teams, to make it to the top," he said looking forward.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Wipro to acquire Eximius Design for $80 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Eli Lilly antibody trial paused due to potential safety concern

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment has been paused because of a safety concern.Out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety ...

3 suspected cases of corona reinfection 'described' in India: ICMR

Three cases of suspected coronavirus reinfection -- two in Mumbai and one in Ahmedabad -- have been described in India, the countrys apex medical research body said on Tuesday. Director General Balram Bhargava said the Indian Council of Med...

Chilean miner trapped underground a decade ago recalls the day he saw the light

The spectacular rescue a decade ago of 33 miners trapped for two months underground in Chiles far-flung Atacama desert made headlines around the world.One of the survivors recalled in an interview with Reuters on Monday the drama of the las...

Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12s from 'Mini' to 'Pro Max'

Apple Inc on Tuesday launched four versions of the iPhone 12 with faster 5G connectivity, starting at 699, which the Cupertino, California company hopes will spur a wave of upgrades and keep its sales booming through the end of the year. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020