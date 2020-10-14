Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-No pressure from Man City to leave De Bruyne out, says Martinez

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said he had faced no pressure from Manchester City to allow Kevin De Bruyne to skip Wednesday’s Nations League clash away against Iceland.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 02:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 02:19 IST
Soccer-No pressure from Man City to leave De Bruyne out, says Martinez

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said he had faced no pressure from Manchester City to allow Kevin De Bruyne to skip Wednesday’s Nations League clash away against Iceland. Man City's De Bruyne appeared to ask to be taken off late in the 2-1 defeat to England at Wembley on Sunday and was in an animated discussion with Martinez on the sidelines.

The coach later said the substitution had been a precaution. Yet the midfielder, who captained Belgium in the Nations League clash, was then withdrawn from the squad on Monday, prompting reporters to ask whether there had been pressure from City for him to return to the club, who have a key Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday.

“The opposite, with Manchester City we always had a strong and respectful relationship and in this case it was just to try and get the best solution for the well-being of Kevin,” Martinez told a news conference on Tuesday, without giving any details of De Bruyne’s specific condition. “Obviously Kevin, or any player for that matter, needs to be 100 percent ready to play. We need to find the right treatment and we are working with Manchester City.

“The decision was to take as long as we can to get Kevin right. We don’t want this to be an issue that he develops through the season. You know how demanding the club season is and then we are going to have the Euros at the end of it.” Last week, De Bruyne criticised soccer's crowded calendar, saying “nobody listens to the players”.

His name is added to a long list of absentees for Belgium, whose defeat against England ended a 13-match unbeaten streak that has kept them top of the FIFA rankings over the last two years. “When you lose that winning mentality, it’s always a worry how are you going to react to that setback,” added Martinez.

“But I think the players are fully focused on the game against Iceland and not looking back at what happened in the past.” (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter suspends accounts of alleged Black Trump supporters over spam, manipulation

Twitter Inc on Tuesday said it suspended a group of accounts that claimed to be owned by African-American supporters of President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign due to spam and platform manipulation.Twitter is investigating the a...

UK Labour opposition leader calls for 'circuit breaker' virus lockdown

Britains opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer called on Tuesday for a two to three week circuit breaker lockdown, piling pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is struggling to sell his own plan to tackle COVID-19. Dropping what his ...

U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump to wind down census early

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trumps administration to wind down population counting for the 2020 U.S. census earlier than originally planned in a blow to civil rights groups concerned about an undercount partic...

Record early U.S. turnout with 3 weeks to go: Georgians, Texans line up to vote

Texans on Tuesday joined a wave of Americans casting ballots at a record-setting pace, jamming early-voting polling places ahead of a Nov. 3 election showdown between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden. Long li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020