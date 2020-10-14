Soccer-Arsenal signing Partey targets trophies, keen to make debut

Left Menu
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey says he is ready to make his debut at Manchester City on Saturday and is confident he can help his new team win silverware. Arsenal signed the 27-year-old Ghana international from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day for 50 million euros ($58.72 million). "The objective of the club, of me myself, is that we have to get back to where we belong," Partey told British media.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey says he is ready to make his debut at Manchester City on Saturday and is confident he can help his new team win silverware. Arsenal signed the 27-year-old Ghana international from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day for 50 million euros ($58.72 million).

"The objective of the club, of me myself, is that we have to get back to where we belong," Partey told British media. "Everyone's excited and everyone wants to win something. That's my goal also. "I always say, if I would be an animal, I would be an octopus. They called me the octopus because I stole a lot of balls.

"I know that working hard and giving all of my best in every game will determine if I live up to the fans' expectations." Partey added that he felt no pressure because of his hefty price tag and was relishing the challenge of adapting to the Premier League.

"I like to challenge myself," he said. "It's all about learning fast. I want to play in the big matches, but it all depends on (manager Mikel Arteta) whether he wants me to play on Saturday or not."

($1 = 0.8515 euros)

