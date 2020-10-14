Left Menu
Development News Edition

DeChambeau plans month away from competition before Masters

I felt like I came back really well not playing any golf, not doing anything,” DeChambeau said. DeChambeau said he would take one scouting trip to Augusta National ahead of the first Masters ever held in November.

PTI | Lasvegas | Updated: 14-10-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 14:29 IST
DeChambeau plans month away from competition before Masters

Bryson DeChambeau has taken some unusual routes in his career, from his single-length clubs to bulking up in an effort to swing as hard as he can. Add to the list his decision to take a month off without competition leading to the Masters. The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open last week, where DeChambeau tied for eighth, is his only tournament between winning the U.S. Open on Sept. 20 and playing the first round of the Masters on Nov. 12.

So much for trying to use tournaments to peak for the majors. DeChambeau figures he has gone down this road before. He mentioned the three months golf was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When he returned at Colonial, he was bigger and stronger and his club speed was faster. He missed a playoff by one shot. He followed with a pair of top 10s. And then he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“As I look back at quarantine ... I felt like I came back really well not playing any golf, not doing anything,” DeChambeau said. “I feel like my game is good enough right now to do that. I don't feel like there is going to be a problem coming back. We'll see how it works out for me. I have no idea, but I feel comfortable. And that's all that matters for me right now.” In his world, “not doing anything” is not playing tournaments. There is always work. DeChambeau left Winged Foot with the U.S. Open trophy and headed straight to Denver to start working out. Upon leaving Las Vegas, he plans to be in Dallas “practicing every day, working out every day and doing a lot of speed training.” “Every other day I'll do a speed training session trying to get my swing speed, at least with a 48-inch driver, up to 200 (mph) on average,” he said.

The 48-inch driver, used primarily in long driving competitions, is what he hopes to bring to Augusta National, where he expects to play all the long holes (except No. 10) differently than they've ever been played. DeChambeau said he would take one scouting trip to Augusta National ahead of the first Masters ever held in November. He mentioned he would go with a good friend — presumably not Brooks Koepka — and “have some fun and see what I can do.” “I've still got some equipment stuff coming in the next two months. That's mainly why I'm taking it off,” he said, declining to elaborate. “I feel like the advantages that I usually have could be much improved upon with the equipment, and we don't have it yet. But we're diligently working on it behind the scenes.” AP BS BS

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa hails late Dr Vuyo Mahlati as land reform champion

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the late Dr Vuyo Mahlati as a land reform champion and a tireless advocate for the empowerment of smallholder farmers and rural women. This is a great blow to the agricultural fraternity and to the count...

Kerala Congress (M) faction decides to walk out of UDF

Ahead of next years Assembly elections, the ruling LDF in Kerala on Wednesday got a shot in the arm as Kerala CongressM faction led by Jose K Mani decided to sever its decades old ties with the Congress-led UDF and work with the Left front ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The World Bank approved 12 billion in new funding for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments, while the G20 is poised to extend a multi-billion-dollar debt freeze for the wor...

Germany agrees USD 662 million to aid Holocaust survivors

Germany has agreed to provide more than a half billion euros to aid Holocaust survivors struggling under the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization that negotiates compensation with the German government said Wednesday. The p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020