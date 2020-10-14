Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tendulkar, Pathan hail Indian Army for conducting Women's Cricket League in Anantnag

NGO Aseem Foundation partnered with the Indian Army which was held with an aim to promote women's cricket and re-energising the sports activities in Jammu & Kashmir, stagnant for almost six months due to the COVID-forced lockdown. "It was a knockout league, in which 4 teams hailing from Dooru, Anantnag and Kulgam participated.

PTI | Anantnag | Updated: 14-10-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 18:12 IST
Tendulkar, Pathan hail Indian Army for conducting Women's Cricket League in Anantnag

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar and World T20 winner Irfan Pathan hailed the 19 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army's Northern Command for successfully organising a Women's Cricket League in Dooru Town of Anantnag district. NGO Aseem Foundation partnered with the Indian Army which was held with an aim to promote women's cricket and re-energising the sports activities in Jammu & Kashmir, stagnant for almost six months due to the COVID-forced lockdown.

"It was a knockout league, in which 4 teams hailing from Dooru, Anantnag and Kulgam participated. League matches were held on October 14 while the final was played on Wednesday. In total, over 70 women participated in the games," a press release stated. This initiative was also supported by Rubiya Sayyed from Anantnag and senior journalist Sunandan Lele.

Col Dharmendra Yadav from the Northern Command lauded the performances of participants "I would congratulate the 19 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army and Aseem Foundation for organising the tournament. I would laud all the women cricketers, who trained hard and took part in this tournament. The beauty of sport is that it knows no gender. It only sees your talent and hardwork," Tendulkar said in a video message. "Indian women's team is one of the best in the world and who knows one among these women will soon represent the country," Tendulkar said.

Pathan, who has been a mentor for Jammu and Kashmir's senior state team, on his part said that this novel initiative is a step in unearthing new talent from the region. "I have spent a lot of time and I can vouch that there is no dearth of talent in the region. I would like to thank the 19RR and Aseem Foundation for giving these women an opportunity," the former all-rounder said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan urges parliament act to curb medical group critical of Turkey's COVID response

President Tayyip Erdogan urged Turkeys parliament on Wednesday to legislate to curb the influence of medical associations and other institutions that have criticised his governments response to the coronavirus pandemic. His broadside agains...

People News Roundup: Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise; Roberta McCain, mother of late 'maverick' Senator John McCain and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINKs riseBLACKPINK fans will see a softer side to the K-pop girl power group in a Netflix documentary in which its members open up abo...

9-kg heroin recovered near Indo-Pak border

The BSF recovered 9 kg of heroin, worth Rs 45 crore in the international market, near the India-Pakistan border in Punjabs Ferozepur district on Wednesday, officials saidThe seizure was made after the arrest of suspected drug peddler Krisha...

Progress against tuberculosis ‘at risk’: WHO

According to the UN health agency, though incidence of TB fell by 9 per cent and deaths by 14 per cent between 2015 and 2019, access to TB services remains a challenge. Equitable access to quality and timely diagnosis, prevention, treatme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020