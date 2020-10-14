Left Menu
Soccer-Juventus squad isolated after McKennie tests positive

Serie A champions Juventus have sent their squad into isolation after midfielder Weston McKennie tested positive for COVID-19, the Turin club said in a statement on Wednesday. "The club is in constant contact with the relevant health authorities." The squad previously went into isolation on Oct. 3 after two members of staff tested positive.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:59 IST
Soccer-Juventus squad isolated after McKennie tests positive

Serie A champions Juventus have sent their squad into isolation after midfielder Weston McKennie tested positive for COVID-19, the Turin club said in a statement on Wednesday. However, Juventus, who made the announcement after forward Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive while with the Portugal national team, made it clear that training and matches would continue as normal for players who continue to test negative.

"This procedure will allow all persons who return negative tests to continue regular training and match activities, but will not allow contact with people outside of the group," the club said in a statement. "The club is in constant contact with the relevant health authorities."

The squad previously went into isolation on Oct. 3 after two members of staff tested positive. Juventus visit Crotone in their next Serie A match on Saturday. The club did not give any further details on the condition of McKennie, a U.S. international who joined them on loan from Schalke 04 this season. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

