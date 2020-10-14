Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's like a friendly game every time: Guardiola on playing in empty stadiums

Kohli played host to a star-studded lineup of sports personalities during a virtual event organised by Puma India and the hugely successful coach was his second guest of the evening. Replying to a question by the Indian captain on playing at empty stadiums in a world altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Guardiola said, "Without people it's not the same, it's like a friendly game every time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:29 IST
It's like a friendly game every time: Guardiola on playing in empty stadiums

Sporting events without fans are "like friendly games", said renowned football coach Pep Guardiola on Wednesday during an interaction with Indian cricket star Virat Kohli. Kohli played host to a star-studded lineup of sports personalities during a virtual event organised by Puma India and the hugely successful coach was his second guest of the evening.

Replying to a question by the Indian captain on playing at empty stadiums in a world altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Guardiola said, "Without people it's not the same, it's like a friendly game every time. "The show must go on but we need to get the people back. It's a completely different game, you feel empty. The bad moments are less, the good moments are less," the Spaniard added. During an incredible coaching career, the 49-year-old master of stratagem has guided Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City to multiple league titles, besides winning the Champions League.

Coming from a background that has no relation with cricket, Guardiola said he is trying to understand the sport, having worked and lived in England for some years now. "Now you know Mumbai City is part of our family. I have never visited India so when this pandemic situation finishes maybe I can go there. And maybe if we are together you can explain to me the rules of cricket. Oh my god it is the most difficult complicated game. "I come from Catalunya where cricket is not there but here in England it is an important sport. I try to follow it through the TV sometimes or I have some friends who play. Because you can play three days in a row and still it's a draw I can't understand it. "It must be an attractive sport in some way but you need to understand it. Next time we have to watch a football and cricket game together. I want to learn your game and promise me it's going to happen," he said. He said it's the character that is more important than skills for a player to make it big. This was in reply to Kohli's question on what he looks at while signing a player -- skill or character.

"We see the skills (while signing a player) but we should see the character. The character actually makes the difference -- to be competitive and more hungry to be able to put the bad moments aside, when you are able to find this as much as possible in the squad you have a winner team. "Skill is not enough to win in higher competitions. But when you buy them you don't know them," Guardiola said. Fully in agreement with Guardiola's views, Kohli, who is currently playing the IPL behind closed doors in the UAE, replied, "A lot of people don't understand this, they look at the players' skill but behind the scenes work how he is reacting to a certain situation when the camera is not reacting to him, is he putting in the hard yard these are the thing that go unnoticed. "I feel that people should realise what is the reason behind selecting players who become superstars over a period of time." To which Guardiola responded, "It's how you handle the pressure you know." "You are the best Indian player in cricket and in the right moment in the quarter final, semi-final or final you do your best and show the world you are the best and help the team to win and then scenarios become smaller and players become bigger." PTI AH AH SSC SSC

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Weston McKennie tests positive for coronavirus

Footballer Weston McKennie has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Juventus Football Club announced on Wednesday. Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for, by the protocol in force, the player, Weston McK...

US Dy Secretary of State emphasises on greater Quad cooperation

Emphasising on the greater Quad cooperation, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun has underscored the importance of the US-India partnership, particularly in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific. The State Department said this at the ...

Hardeep Singh assumes charge as BSF IG of Meghalaya Frontier

Hardeep Singh on Wednesday assumed charge as the Inspector General of the Border Security Force, Meghalaya Frontier, an official said. The 1986-batch BSF officer succeeded Kuldeep Saini who retired following 36 years of service, he said.Sin...

Early voting opens in three more U.S. states as Trump heads to Iowa

Three more U.S. states opened polls for early voting on Wednesday, and President Donald Trump planned to hold another rally to make up for time lost on the campaign trail to his bout with the coronavirus. More than 13 million Americans have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020