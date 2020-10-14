Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs in an Indian Premier League game on Wednesday. Batting first, Shikhar Dhawan (57 off 33 balls) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (53 off 43 balls) scored half-centuries but Delhi only managed 32 off last five overs.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals scored 148 for 8 in 20 overs with debutant Tushar Deshpande taking 2 for 37. Brief Scores: DC 161/7 (Shikhar Dhawan 57 off 33 balls, Shreyas Iyer 53 off 43 balls, Jofra Archer 3/19, Jaydev Unadkat 2/19).

RR 148/8 in 20 overs (Ben Stokes 41 off 35 balls, Amrich Nortje 2/33, Tushar Deshpande 2/37, Kagiso Rabada 1/28). DC win by 13 runs.