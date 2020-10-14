Left Menu
Anrich Nortje bowls fastest delivery in history of IPL

Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje on Wednesday bowled the fastest delivery in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje (Photo/ IPL Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje on Wednesday bowled the fastest delivery in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The pacer clocked a speed of 156.22 km/h. He achieved the feat during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals.

Interestingly, he bowled the second and third-fastest delivery in this season of IPL as well after recording a pace of 155.21 and 154.74 respectively. Earlier, Delhi Capitals finished on 161/7 in their 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. And the man who helped them get there was opener Shikhar Dhawan, who hit a 33-ball 57.

But the batsman said that the team should have hit a few more towards the end. Dhawan said that the Delhi Capitals unit has quality bowlers, but the batsmen should have put on another 10-15 runs. The last four overs saw only 29 runs being scored as DC lost three wickets. "It's (the wicket) on the slower side and it had a good bounce early on, but I feel we should have got 10-15 more. We got a good bowling side and looking forward to sealing the game as our bowlers are in good form," he told the host broadcasters during the mid-innings break.

Unfortunately, Dhawan only had skipper Shreyas Iyer for company on the score sheet as he hit another fifty on a day when he crossed 1,000 runs as DC skipper. While Dhawan didn't look too convincing playing the reverse sweep, he did say that he has been working on the shot for a while now.

"I was enjoying my batting in the middle and it felt good. I was practicing that shot (reverse sweep) for a few months but unfortunately, it didn't go my way today," he smiled. Once Dhawan and Iyer were dismissed, the rest of the DC batsmen failed to keep the momentum going and RR clawed their way back into the game but Dhawan believes that Delhi has the bowlers who can stand up and take the team home in these conditions.

"We got great spinners and fast bowling attack as well. We got much more quality and we are gonna go for the win tonight," he said. (ANI)

