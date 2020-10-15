Soccer-Welshman Robinson confirmed as Western Sydney Wanderers coach

Left Menu
Robinson, 44, impressed in his eight months in charge at the Jets after building a reputation for developing player talent in five years as coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps in Major League Soccer. “In Carl Robinson we have a leader who understands the league, what our club values most and is determined to bring us the success we crave on the field and in the development of our future players and leaders," said Wanderers owner Paul Lederer.

Updated: 15-10-2020 08:45 IST
Former Wales midfielder Carl Robinson was confirmed as the new coach of former Asian champions Western Sydney Wanderers on Thursday, tasked with reviving the fortunes of the A-League club. Robinson, who won 52 caps for Wales in a playing career which included spells at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sunderland and Norwich City, was released by the cash-strapped Newcastle Jets to allow him to take up the post.

"Sometimes in football you get an opportunity too good to turn down," said Robinson. "This is a fantastic football club, a big club in the A-League and one that has set the foundations to be very successful.

"There is an expectation of winning that is clear and that is what I am here to do - have success on the pitch and create a pathway for our future players at the club." Under Tony Popovic, Wanderers went from foundation to Asian Champions League winners in just two years and also reached the A-League championship final three times in their first five seasons.

Since his departure the club have finished seventh, eighth and ninth in the last three seasons under Spaniard Josep Gombau, German Markus Babbel and, briefly, Jean-Paul de Marigny. Wanderers announced the shock sacking of de Marigny on Monday, just three months after he was appointed to the role on a permanent basis.

“In Carl Robinson we have a leader who understands the league, what our club values most and is determined to bring us the success we crave on the field and in the development of our future players and leaders," said Wanderers owner Paul Lederer.

