Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Champions Evergrande favourites as Chinese league resumes

Hebei’s hopes have been dampened by the loss of defender Zhang Chengdong due to a knee injury, while striker Ricardo Goulart, on loan from Evergrande, is unable to play against his parent club. Guangzhou are favourites to progress and face the winner of the meeting between Shandong Luneng and Beijing Guoan in the semis.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 14:05 IST
Soccer-Champions Evergrande favourites as Chinese league resumes

The competition format may have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Guangzhou Evergrande’s dominance of the Chinese Super League looks set to continue as the eight-time champions return to action on Friday.

Fabio Cannavaro’s side take on Hebei China Fortune in Suzhou in the first leg of the quarter-finals as the business end of a CSL season disrupted by the pandemic kicks off. Guangzhou, who have failed to win the title only once since claiming their first crown in 2011, will go into the meeting with Xie Feng’s team as favourites after a blistering performance in Group A.

The former Asian champions lost twice in 14 games, with ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Paulinho scoring nine goals, and finished eight points clear to set up the meeting with Hebei, who qualified for the knockout rounds with a fourth-place finish in Group B. Hebei’s hopes have been dampened by the loss of defender Zhang Chengdong due to a knee injury, while striker Ricardo Goulart, on loan from Evergrande, is unable to play against his parent club.

Guangzhou are favourites to progress and face the winner of the meeting between Shandong Luneng and Beijing Guoan in the semis. Shandong are under new management after Li Xiaopeng was replaced by his former assistant Hao Wei following the completion of the group phase.

Former champions Shanghai SIPG, who won the title in 2018, and cross-city rivals Shanghai Shenhua meet on Sunday with Chinese media reporting fans will be permitted to attend. Chongqing Lifan or Jiangsu Suning await in the semi-finals.

The teams who finished in the bottom four positions in each group go head-to-head in playoffs to determine which two sides are relegated. Rafa Benitez’s Dalian Pro take on Shijiazhuang Ever Bright while Shenzhen FC, now coached by Jordi Cruyff, meet Tianjin Teda. Guangzhou R&F face Qingdao Huanghai and Wuhan Zall play Henan Jianye. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Player approached by suspected bookmaker during Pakistan's domestic T20 league: PCB

A suspected bookmaker approached a player during Pakistans ongoing domestic T20 tournament, the countrys cricket board said on Thursday. The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB confirmed that a player reported an approach from a suspected bookmaker ...

Cong rejects internal rivalry as reason for attack on its MLA's house

The Congress in Karnataka on Thursday rejected polices attribution of internal party rivalry as the reason for attack on its MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthys house during the violence in parts of the city in August. Blaming the government for...

Co-op bank fraud: ED arrests Ahmedabad-based director under money laundering charges

The Enforcement Directorate ED has arrested the director of an Ahmedabad-based biotech company on charges of money laundering in connection with an alleged co-operative bank fraud, the agency said on Thursday. It said Niketa Baldevbhai Dave...

EU governments not yet prepared to new COVID-19 surge - Commission

The European Commission warned on Thursday EU governments were unprepared for the new surge of COVID-19 infections and recommended common measures to roll out vaccines should they become available. While the evolution of the pandemic is get...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020