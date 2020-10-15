Left Menu
RCB opt to bat against KXIP; Gayle gets first game of IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on Thursday. The three players replaced an injured Mandeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh and Mujeeb Zadran. Teams: Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.

Updated: 15-10-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:20 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on Thursday. RCB named an unchanged team while KXIP brought in Chris Gayle for the first time this season besides handing a debut cap to Deepak Hooda. M Ashwin was also brought in by the Punjab side. The three players replaced an injured Mandeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh and Mujeeb Zadran.

Teams: Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

