Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-SA Rugby tight-lipped on Bok withdrawal from Rugby Championship

It was hoped a compromise by SANZAAR to allow the Boks to enter the competition at the halfway point, giving players greater preparation time, might ease those concerns. If the Boks do participate, then the need to quarantine in host country Australia for 14 days before their scheduled opener against Argentina in Nov. 7 means they are in a race again time to board the plane.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:54 IST
Rugby-SA Rugby tight-lipped on Bok withdrawal from Rugby Championship

South African Rugby says a final decision on their participation in the Rugby Championship will only be communicated on Friday as a report in New Zealand suggested they have already given notice of their intention to withdraw from this year's competition. An SA Rugby statement on Thursday did not deny the veracity of the report, instead suggesting the final decision would be communicated by organisers SANZAAR on Friday.

"An SA Rugby spokesperson said that speculation in the media that the Springboks were to be withdrawn from the Rugby Championship have been noted," the statement read. "However, it would make no comment on the reports until SANZAAR had updated all stakeholders through official channels, which was expect to be on Friday, Oct. 16."

The New Zealand Herald have suggested the decision has already been made, and that the competition will now feature only Australia, New Zealand and Argentina, a financial blow to all four countries. The Springboks have cited player welfare and the need for government approval as sticking points in taking part in the competition.

Should their withdrawal be confirmed, they face going into next July’s British & Irish Lions series on home soil having played little or no tests since their victory in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final against England last November. South Africa’s long and hard COVID-19 lockdown means the country’s leading players were sidelined from competitive action between mid-March and the start of the domestic season this past weekend.

Team officials have suggested they will need at least 500 minutes of competitive rugby before they can take part in the Rugby Championship, with all but their overseas-based players well short of this. It was hoped a compromise by SANZAAR to allow the Boks to enter the competition at the halfway point, giving players greater preparation time, might ease those concerns.

If the Boks do participate, then the need to quarantine in host country Australia for 14 days before their scheduled opener against Argentina in Nov. 7 means they are in a race again time to board the plane.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Gopal Rai urges EPCA, CPCB to shut 11 coal-fired power plants near Delhi

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday urged the Central Pollution Control Board and a Supreme Court-mandated pollution control authority to shut the 11 coal-fired power plants operating within 300 kilometres of Delhi within a wee...

FACTBOX-The road to Europe's new climate change target

European Union leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday for their first talks on a new emissions-cutting target for 2030, requiring every sector to become greener, faster.The two-day summit is not expected to yield a deal on the goal, according...

Bands from 1980s and 90s stream hits to make up for lost live earnings

Pop acts from the 1980s and 1990s including Right Said Fred, Paul Young and Toyah, whose income from live performances has slumped during the coronavirus pandemic, are recording their hits for a new pay-per-view series being streamed online...

Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper guitars to be auctioned for Nashville COVID-19 relief

Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper and Keith Urban have donated guitars to a celebrity country music auction to raise funds for everyday workers in the industry whose livelihoods have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. Swifts signed bla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020