NFL-Falcons close facility after positive COVID-19 test

The health and safety of our team is our highest priority." The Falcons had implemented the NFL's intensive COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday after placing rookie defensive tackle ﻿Marlon Davidson﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Atlanta players will now undergo daily testing, have virtual meetings and wear mandatory protective personal equipment, including masks, during practice.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 20:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Atlanta Falcons have shut down their practice facility after another player tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League team said on Thursday.

The Falcons, who are scheduled to play the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday, did not identify whether the positive test came from a player or staff member. "Out of an abundance of caution following one new positive test, we have made the decision to stop all in-person work at IBM Performance Field Thursday and will conduct all operations virtually," said the Falcons in a statement on Twitter.

"This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials. The health and safety of our team is our highest priority." The Falcons had implemented the NFL's intensive COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday after placing rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Atlanta players will now undergo daily testing, have virtual meetings and wear mandatory protective personal equipment, including masks, during practice.

