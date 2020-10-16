Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Italy's sports minister thinks Ronaldo broke health protocol

Cristiano Ronaldo may have broken health rules when he returned to Italy after testing positive for COVID-19 in Portugal, Italy's sports minister said on Thursday.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 16-10-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 00:27 IST
Soccer-Italy's sports minister thinks Ronaldo broke health protocol

Cristiano Ronaldo may have broken health rules when he returned to Italy after testing positive for COVID-19 in Portugal, Italy's sports minister said on Thursday. The Juventus forward flew back to Italy in a private jet on Wednesday to go into quarantine at home.

Vincenzo Spadafora, the sports minister, was asked during a radio interview if Ronaldo might have broken health rules in doing so and he replied: "Yes, I think so, if there hadn't been any specific authorisation from the health authority." Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said no rules had been broken.

"You must call the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of the Interior and have them explain what has been violated," Agnelli said during a news conference. Juventus said on Wednesday that Ronaldo had returned on a medical flight "authorised by the competent health authorities".

Ronaldo played a friendly against Spain and a Nations League match against France before he tested positive and was forced to miss the 3-0 win over Sweden on Wednesday. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

LG expands its free content streaming service to OLED and NanoCell TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters march on Nigerian parliament after army threatens to step in

Hundreds of protesters marched to the gates of Nigerias parliament on Thursday, hours after the army said it was ready to step in and restore order after more than a week of demonstrations against police brutality. The protest defied a ban ...

Soccer-EFL clubs reject Premier League's 'rescue' offer

The English Football League, representing the three divisions below the Premier League, has rejected a 50 million pounds 65 million COVID-19 bail-out offer from the top flight, the EFL said on Thursday. The Premier League made the offer on ...

Swimming-ISL keeps door open for absent Australians at Budapest event

International Swimming League ISL founder Konstantin Grigorishin is keeping the door open for Australias top swimmers despite most pulling out of season two of his pro series due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Ten teams will be competing behind c...

HC slams PSC official for not providing copies of exam answer sheets to applicant

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on the Public Service Commission, West Bengal, observing that its state public information officer SPIO has committed gross illegality by not supplying certified copies of answ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020