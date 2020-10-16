Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Italy's sports minister thinks Ronaldo broke health protocol

Cristiano Ronaldo may have broken health rules when he returned to Italy after testing positive for COVID-19 in Portugal, Italy's sports minister said on Thursday. The Juventus forward flew back to Italy in a private jet on Wednesday to go into quarantine at home. Pro Football Hall of Fame DE Dean dies

Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Fred Dean died late Wednesday night. He was 68. "The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Fred Dean," Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "He exemplified many of the values learned from this great game -- commitment, integrity, courage -- over the course of his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Fred's wife, Pam, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations." Surfing and Games still in love but wedding on hold

After flirting with each other for decades, surfing and the Olympics were set to tie the knot in July until COVID-19 crashed the wedding to spoil the sport's debut at the Tokyo Games. It will, however, take more than a global pandemic to break up this relationship, International Surfing Association (ISA) president Fernando Aguerre said on Thursday. Multiple world champion Pellegrini tests positive for COVID-19

Multiple world swimming champion Federica Pellegrini has contracted COVID-19, the Italian said in a social media post on Thursday. The 32-year-old, who intends to take part in her fifth and final Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, was due to leave for the International Swimming League event in Budapest but felt unwell after training on Wednesday. ATP Roundup: Opelka upsets Medvedev in St. Petersburg

Reilly Opelka recorded 11 aces while notching a 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 upset of top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals at the St. Petersburg Open in Russia. The 6-foot-11 American recovered from a shaky first set to record an upset of the defending champion in the hardcourt event. Opelka's quarterfinal opponent will be seventh-seeded Croatian Borna Coric, who cruised to a 6-3, 7-5 win over Russian wild card Roman Safiullin. Senators sign F Dadonov to three-year, $15 million deal

The Ottawa Senators signed forward Evgenii Dadonov to a three-year, $15 million contract, the team announced Thursday. Dadonov will earn $3.5 million in 2020-21, $5 million the following season and $6.5 million in 2022-23. NFL: Players will miss games due to flu-like symptoms

Players exhibiting cold and flu symptoms will miss practice and games even if they test negative for COVID-19, NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills said on Thursday. Sills said he expects symptoms such as coughs, sore throats and stuffy noses to ramp up as the U.S. approaches cold and flu season. He added that NFL teams need to err on the side of caution and, when in doubt, go with the most conservative approach. Rossi tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Aragon MotoGP

Nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend's Aragon MotoGP. Rossi, who travelled back to his to his home in Tavullia, Italy after last weekend's French Grand Prix, confirmed on Thursday he woke up with slight fever and underwent two tests for COVID-19. No. 8 Cincinnati's positive tests postpone Tulsa game

The No. 8-ranked Bearcats' road game against Tulsa on Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases at Cincinnati, the American Athletic Conference announced Thursday. The game between the Bearcats (3-0, 1-0) and Golden Hurricane (1-1, 1-0) has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at Tulsa. Alabama coach Oats reveals positive COVID-19 test in July

One day after it was revealed that Alabama football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne tested positive for COVID-19, basketball coach Nate Oats on Thursday revealed he tested positive in July. Oats divulged his personal coronavirus experience after a reporter asked him at the school's basketball media day if he could be affected by the positive tests of Saban and Byrne.