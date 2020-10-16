Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England invited to play limited-overs series in Pakistan

England have been invited to play a limited-overs series in Pakistan early next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said. Pakistan were one of four teams to tour England during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the ECB saying it had avoided "financial oblivion" by delivering on its broadcast commitments during the home summer.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 08:20 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 08:20 IST
Cricket-England invited to play limited-overs series in Pakistan

England have been invited to play a limited-overs series in Pakistan early next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said. If the series goes ahead, it would be the first time England have toured Pakistan since 2005. Top teams have declined to play in Pakistan since a 2009 militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in the city of Lahore, though international cricket returned to the country in 2015 when Zimbabwe played limited-overs matches.

"After discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board, we can confirm the ECB has received an invitation in respect of a short white-ball tour to Pakistan for England men during the early part of 2021," the ECB said in a statement. "We welcome the fact that international cricket is returning to Pakistan and are committed to doing what we can to help this develop further."

It added that factors like proposed protocols in relation to COVID-19 bio-secure bubbles, levels of security around the team, and the feasibility of undertaking a tour against the backdrop of an already busy schedule would be considered. Pakistan were one of four teams to tour England during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the ECB saying it had avoided "financial oblivion" by delivering on its broadcast commitments during the home summer.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

YouTube expands hate, harassment policies to curb harmful conspiracies

YouTube is expanding both its hate and harassment policies to prohibit content that targets an individual or group with conspiracy theories that have been used to justify real-world violence such as QAnon, the Google-owned online video-shar...

U.S. senators ask Amazon if it tracks employees, curbs bids to form unions

Four Democratic U.S. senators on Thursday sent a letter to Amazon.com Incs Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, demanding answers over its alleged moves to track and monitor employees and limit efforts to form unions. Democratic senators Brian Schat...

Indian students adjust to blended learning at UK universities

A significant cohort of students from India have managed to travel to the UK despite COVID-19 restrictions to take up courses across universities and are adjusting to the blended learning approach of a mix of online and in-person teaching, ...

Mobile device data reveal the dynamics in a positive relationship between human mobility and COVID-19 infections

New research by PNAS suggests that accurately estimating human mobility and gauging its relationship with virus transmission during pandemic is critical for control of the spread of COVID-19 and any other highly contagious disease. A key co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020