Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian Online Team Chess: Indian men in 4th spot after six rounds

The top-seeded Indians, who were sixth after three rounds, were held to a 2-2 draw by a strong Kazakhstan team, seeded second, in the sixth round after having shared points with Iran in round four before beating Jordan 3.5-0.5. In the India-Kazakhstan match, the talented 16-year-old Nihal Sarin and the experienced K Sasikiran scored wins over Rustam Khusnutdiov and Denis Makhnev respectively.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-10-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:58 IST
Asian Online Team Chess: Indian men in 4th spot after six rounds

India enjoyed an unbeaten day with a win and two draws to move up to fourth place after six rounds in the Asian Online Nations (Regions) Cup Team Championship for men on Friday. The top-seeded Indians, who were sixth after three rounds, were held to a 2-2 draw by a strong Kazakhstan team, seeded second, in the sixth round after having shared points with Iran in round four before beating Jordan 3.5-0.5.

In the India-Kazakhstan match, the talented 16-year-old Nihal Sarin and the experienced K Sasikiran scored wins over Rustam Khusnutdiov and Denis Makhnev respectively. B Adhiban and captain Surya Shekhar Ganguly lost their games. Sasikiran has been a top performer for India, having won all his six matches so far while Ganguly has four victories from five games.

After the conclusion of six rounds, India is on nine match points (two points for winning a match and one for a draw). The team has so far won three matches and drawn three. The country's top two players -- former world champion Viswanathan Anand and Vidit Gujrathi -- are not part of the squad. After being forced to share points by Indonesia, the Indians bounced back strongly to thrash Jordan 3.5-0.5 with Sarin, captain Ganguly and Sasikiran posting victories. Sameer Mansour held B Adhiban to a draw to prevent an Indian sweep.

In the match against Indonesia, Adhiban drew on top board against Yoseph Theolifus Taher while Sarin and Susanto Megaranto shared honours. Sasikiran posted India's only win, beating Muhammad Agus Kurniawan while S P Sethuraman slipped to defeat against Novendra Priasmoro from a good position as the teams settled for the 2-2 result. Iran leads the field with 11 match points with Australia and Kazakhstan in second and third place with 10 match points each.

The tournament is being played on nine-round Swiss System preliminaries in both men's and women's division with a time control of 15 minutes plus 5 second increment. The top eight teams will qualify for the knockout stage of quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals. Each stage will be a duel of two matches. Cash prizes worth USD 20,000 and gold, silver and bronze certificates as individual board prizes in the preliminary stage are up for grabs.

The women's event resumes on Saturday for rounds four to six with the top-seeded Indians in eighth spot. The tournament will conclude with the finals on October 25.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Chirag chose to contest separately from NDA, is misleading people by using BJP leaders' names: Javadekar

By Pragya Kaushika Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has put its top leadership on the job to ensure that Lok Janshakti Party LJP chief Chirag Paswan will not mislead the people of poll-bound Bihar by invoking names of its top leadership.While sen...

Farm sentiments remain positive led by good monsoon: Report

Farm sentiments have remained buoyant mainly driven by healthy monsoon and further optimism of a good kharif crop, according to a report. Agriculture income is likely to benefit over the medium term aided by increased government focus on ru...

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder who fought terrorism in Punjab shot dead

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu who fought terrorism in Punjab was shot dead by unknown assailants in Tarn Taran district on Friday, months after the government withdrew his security cover. The motorcycle-borne men pumped four...

Liberty Steel makes 'non-binding indicative offer' to acquire Thyssenkrupp Steel assets in Europe

UK-based Liberty Steel Group on Friday said it has made a non-binding indicative offer to Thyssenkrupp to acquire the German steel majors assets in Europe. &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; Liberty Steel Group is part of diversifi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020