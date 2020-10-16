Left Menu
NFL-Colts close practice facility after positive COVID-19 tests

The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility on Friday after several members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League team said. The Colts said in a statement that the team will work remotely while their facility remains closed. The shutdown follows a similar move on Thursday by the Atlanta Falcons, who closed their facility after a second positive COVID-19 test.

The Colts did not say how many tests had been positive and added that they were in the process of confirming the results. Image Credit: Flickr

