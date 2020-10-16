Left Menu
Victory was never in doubt: Hansi Flick after win over Duren

After securing an impressive win over Duren in the DFB Cup, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said it took his team a bit of time to get into the game but the "victory was never in doubt".

ANI | Munich | Updated: 16-10-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 20:10 IST
Hansi Flick (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

After securing an impressive win over Duren in the DFB Cup, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said it took his team a bit of time to get into the game but the "victory was never in doubt". Bayern Munich registered a 3-0 win over Duren here on Friday.

"Duren did very well and attacked bravely from the outset. It took us a bit of time to get into the game. But in the end, victory was never in doubt, so I'm satisfied that we put ourselves in the hat for the next round," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying. "That was the aim. The new signings had time today to show what they can do. I'm satisfied with their first outing. Now we want to see them go step-by-step up to 100 percent," he added.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored twice during the match while Thomas Muller netted a goal to help Bayern Munich win the match comfortably. (ANI)

