Soccer-Liverpool's Wilson joins Cardiff City on season-long loan

Wilson had his breakthrough campaign in the top flight last season when he was on loan at Bournemouth and played 35 times in all competitions, scoring seven goals and recording two assists. The 23-year-old Wales international made his first senior start for Liverpool earlier this month in the League Cup and was also linked with Burnley and Championship side Swansea City.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:07 IST
Soccer-Liverpool's Wilson joins Cardiff City on season-long loan

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson joined second-tier Championship side Cardiff City on loan for the rest of the season on deadline day for domestic transfers, the Premier League club announced on Friday. Wilson had his breakthrough campaign in the top flight last season when he was on loan at Bournemouth and played 35 times in all competitions, scoring seven goals and recording two assists.

The 23-year-old Wales international made his first senior start for Liverpool earlier this month in the League Cup and was also linked with Burnley and Championship side Swansea City. Wilson also has Championship experience having scored 18 times for Derby County in the 2018-19 season under then-manager Frank Lampard.

Cardiff are 16th in the standings after four matches and play Preston North End on Sunday.

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

