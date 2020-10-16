Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh gets SAI nod for Residential Hockey Academy in Raipur, Excellence Centre in Bilaspur

In a major boost to Chhattisgarh in the field of sports, Sports Authority of India (SAI) has approved the proposal for Residential Hockey Academy in Raipur and an Excellence Centre for athletics, wrestling and swimming in Bilaspur.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 16-10-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 23:01 IST
Chhattisgarh gets SAI nod for Residential Hockey Academy in Raipur, Excellence Centre in Bilaspur
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

In a major boost to Chhattisgarh in the field of sports, Sports Authority of India (SAI) has approved the proposal for Residential Hockey Academy in Raipur and an Excellence Centre for athletics, wrestling and swimming in Bilaspur. Under the Khelo India Scheme, a proposal for Chhattisgarh Hockey Academy in Raipur and 'Excellence Center' for athletics, wrestling and swimming in Bilaspur was sent to SAI by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, for approval has been received, a state government release said on Friday.

It said that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has added "a new chapter in the development of sports in the state" by taking the concept of `Gadbo Nava Chhattisgarh' into the playgrounds. "Efforts are now being made to embark on the realization of 'Gadbo Nava Chhattisgarh' in the field of sports to enhance the sports talent of the youth of the state and to provide appropriate training," the release said.

It said a proposal had earlier been sent to SAI for archery by the Sports Department for which approval has been received. At present Archery training is being provided to the players in Raipur. Development of archery in Raipur is also under process under the 'One State One Game', the release said.

The Chief Minister and Sports Minister Umesh Patel extended players, sports coaches and officials and employees of the state Sports and Youth Welfare Department their congratulations and best wishes after recognition for the Residential Hockey Academy and Excellence Center. The release said that selection programme for the Residential Hockey Academy to be started in Raipur is being prepared by the sports department.

All facilities like hostel, school, kit, food, and the residential academy will be made available to the selected trainee players. The release said that the Excellence Centre will aid in further polishing the sports talent in the state.

The necessary resources will also be made available by the Central Government for these two major centres of Chhattisgarh for the development of sports. "Chhattisgarh Hockey Academy Raipur and State Sports Training Centre Bilaspur being recognized as 'Khelo India State Center of Excellence' will provide a good opportunity for sports talent of the state to develop their sporting skills. Players will get better sports infrastructure with better facilities and training from good coaches," the release said. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Trump blaze a U.S. campaign trail as early vote surges with 18 days to go

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden planned to hit the campaign trail again on Friday with visits to three battleground states, after displaying their sharply contrasting styles in dueling televised town halls. T...

Belgium to close all bars and restaurants for a month, imposes night curfew

All Belgian bars and restaurants will be forced to close for four weeks, the federal government said on Friday, in order to tackle a surging second wave of the coronavirus, with hospitals close to running out of beds. The Belgian government...

Fire breaks out in five-storeyed building in Kolkata, several people trapped

A fire broke out in a five-storeyed residential building at Ganesh Chandra Avenue here on Friday night and several people are still trapped inside, officials said. The blaze broke out in the first floor of the building located in the northe...

Berlin court suspends bar curfew in backlash against anti-virus measures

A Berlin court on Friday suspended a late-night curfew on bars and restaurants, following other courts in overturning government-imposed measures meant to contain the further spread of the coronavirus.Berlins local government had imposed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020