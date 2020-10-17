Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Bristol cap remarkable rise with Challenge Cup triumph

However, Bristol were re-energised after the break, forcing Toulon into a series of errors that allowed Sheedy to land three more penalties to make it 19-19. Malins, who has been in sparkling form since joining the club from Saracens in March, then broke through the defensive line to score his side’s second try as they moved 26-19 ahead.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2020 03:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 03:20 IST
Rugby-Bristol cap remarkable rise with Challenge Cup triumph

Bristol Bears won their first European trophy when they deservedly beat Toulon 32-19 in the Challenge Cup final in Aix-en-Provence on Friday having scored a try after 15 seconds but then having to battle from behind in the second half. Harry Randall scored the fastest try in any European final but three-times European champions Toulon led 16-10 at halftime.

Three penalties for flyhalf Callum Sheedy made it 19-19 before on-loan fullback Max Malins blasted through for the decisive try. Bristol were a Championship side as recently as 2018 but under coach Pat Lam and with the backing of billionaire owner Stephen Lansdown they have become one of the strongest sides in England and famed for their all-out attacking approach.

They could get another shot at silverware after discovering earlier on Friday that they will play in next week’s Premiership final against Exeter should Wasps, who beat them in the semis, be unable to field a team because of positive COVID-19 tests. For now, though, they will be celebrating a notable victory against one of the biggest names in the European game, who can have no complaints about the outcome. "It's been a long season but now we can really celebrate who we really are with a trophy," Lam told BT Sport.

"We got put under pressure by a quality Toulon side but we stuck to it and came through with our game plan to see ourselves to a win. These guys are massive in terms of character and they just keep going and picking themselves up to go again." Bristol had a dream start when Semi Radradra collected the kick off and, after a quick exchange, Randall burst free to run 50 metres for the try. Sheedy converted then landed a penalty to put Bristol 10-0 up after less than four minutes.

A Bryce Heem try got Toulon on the scoreboard and Louis Carbonel converted, then levelled the scores with a penalty soon after Harry Thacker had dropped the ball in the act of touching down after a rolling maul. SECOND ESCAPE

Bristol lock Joe Joyce had what would have been the try of his career ruled out for a forward pass and Toulon responded to their second escape by upping their intensity to earn two more penalties that sent them in at halftime 16-10 ahead. However, Bristol were re-energised after the break, forcing Toulon into a series of errors that allowed Sheedy to land three more penalties to make it 19-19.

Malins, who has been in sparkling form since joining the club from Saracens in March, then broke through the defensive line to score his side’s second try as they moved 26-19 ahead. The 1,000 fans allowed in Stade Maurice David did their best to rouse Toulon but in a key period of play Bristol showed the other side of their game with a terrific defensive effort to hold off a sustained series of attacks. Carbonel then missed his first kick of the night and Sheedy slammed the door with his fifth and sixth penalties.

"We were so calm and controlled when we were behind and we trusted the system and the process to get us over the line," Bristol forward and man-of-the-match Ben Earl told BT Sport. "We were really strong and tight-knit this week after the disappointment of the Premiership semi-final last weekend."

Earl was also full of praise for Lam, the former Samoa international and now the highest-paid coach in world rugby. “I can’t speak highly enough of him -- he’s challenged me, he’s challenged the boys to keep getting better,” said Earl. “The system and culture he’s put in place -- you won’t experience it until you come in and see how close everyone is.” There is another Anglo-French duel in the Champions Cup final on Saturday when Exeter take on Racing 92 -- in Bristol.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Robinho leaves Santos as controversy grows over rape verdict

Santos and Robinho decided on Friday to suspend the deal that brought the former Real Madrid player back to Brazil after sponsors reportedly threatened to cut contracts with the club for signing a player convicted of rape charges in Italy. ...

Moody's downgrades UK as COVID-19 and Brexit hit debt outlook

Ratings agency Moodys cut the United Kingdoms debt rating on Friday over the huge economic hit from the coronavirus crisis, Brexit and the lack of clear budget plans from Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government. Moodys lowered the rating t...

Trump revels in division, chaos: Biden

US President Donald Trump revels in division and chaos, and he will do anything to distract people from his failures to deal with the COVID-19 situation, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has alleged. Speaking at a restricted elec...

Trump barnstorms Florida while Biden campaigns in Michigan, early vote surges

President Donald Trump sought to boost his position in the battleground state of Florida on Friday by reaching out to seniors, while rival Joe Biden blasted Trumps response to the coronavirus pandemic on a tour of the swing state of Michiga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020