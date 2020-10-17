Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fine-tuning certain aspects of our game will make a big difference at Olympics: Nilakanta

There's still a lot of time to go for the Olympics," he added. The 25-year-old said that since the team has spent so much time together at the SAI campus in Bengaluru in the last few months, the coordination between the players on the pitch could improve.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 13:33 IST
Fine-tuning certain aspects of our game will make a big difference at Olympics: Nilakanta

Fine-tuning a few aspects of the Indian men hockey team's game will make a big difference at the Olympics, reckons midfielder Nilakanta Sharma. The Indian team has done well against top teams in the FIH Hockey Pro League, but Sharma feels that there is still room for improvement.

"Playing well against the Netherlands, Belgium and Australia at the FIH Hockey Pro League has certainly given us a lot of confidence in our abilities," said Sharma, who has played over 50 matches for the national side. "However, we have identified a few areas that we need to fine-tune in the upcoming months. Sometimes small changes make a big difference to the way a team performs and we are looking to make those small changes to our game.

"If we fine-tune our game properly, we will certainly be a much better unit at the Olympics," he added. Asked how he felt about his game, Sharma said, "This is a tricky period for us. We have to be very careful. We shouldn't push too hard and neither should we take it too easy as well. "Personally, I am happy with the way I am moving forward with my game everyday. We are taking small steps at the moment. There's still a lot of time to go for the Olympics," he added.

The 25-year-old said that since the team has spent so much time together at the SAI campus in Bengaluru in the last few months, the coordination between the players on the pitch could improve. "In sport, it's not only about having a great understanding on the pitch but off the pitch relations between players also have a huge impact on performances," Sharma said.

"We have become a much closer unit in the last few months since we have spent a lot of time together at SAI campus. This could have a major impact on our coordination on the pitch," he added..

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Grand Challenges Annual Meeting on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural function of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting on Monday evening via video conferencing. The Grand Challenges Annual Meeting, for the last 15 years, has fostered in...

Gold biscuits worth Rs 37 lakh seized, 1 arrested in Bengal

BSF personnel have arrested a man and seized six gold biscuits from his possession near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district, an officer of the paramilitary force said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, BSF ...

RGU signs MoU with Arunachal Govt s Research Dept

The Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies of Rajiv Gandhi University RGU has signed an MoU with the state governments Research department to carry out extensive heritage documentation and formulate a state culture policy. The MoU was signed...

French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in street

French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathizer beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said. Investigators were trying to establish whether the attacker, who was sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020