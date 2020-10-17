IPL 13: RR opts to bat first after winning toss against RCB

Rajasthan Royals on Saturday won the toss and opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Dubai International Stadium. Rajasthan Royals did not make any change to their lineup from their previous match against Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, RCB made two changes as the side brought in Shahbaz Ahmed and Gurkeerat Singh Mann in place of Shivam Dube and Mohammad Siraj. Rajasthan Royals' playing XI: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi.

RCB playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini. When this teams locked horns in the tournament earlier this season, Virat Kohli-led side emerged triumphant as the RCB skipper played a match-winning knock.

Both Rajasthan Royals and RCB have played eight matches in the tournament so far. RCB has won five matches and is currently placed at the third spot in the points table with 10 points.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals is in seventh place with just six points from eight matches. (ANI)