Left Menu
Development News Edition

Of Steve Waugh and his depiction of the alluring appeal of cricket in India

"They're quite amazing, these guys, flying through the air like ninja warriors and landing on these bamboo poles," he said. The book The Spirit of Cricket - India by Waugh contains over 200 photographs captured by the former Australia captain during his many trips to the cricket-mad country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 15:45 IST
Of Steve Waugh and his depiction of the alluring appeal of cricket in India
Image Credit: Flickr

He played for Australia but captured the cricket of India, in all its kaleidoscopic forms. While delving deep into the world of cricket in India, Steve Waugh saw the game which is more a way of life here, being played by monks at the foothills of the Himalayas. He saw the sport being played on the beaches, the deserts, the mountains.

The much-admired Australian great was swept off his feet by the sight of a disabled player, being supported by a bamboo on one side, "flying through the air like ninja warriors" while hurling the ball. He was equally enamoured by dreamy-eyed youngsters playing on the dusty grounds of the famous Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

"This place reeked of cricket and I loved it," Waugh said of the Azad Maidan, according to abc.net.au. "They're quite amazing, these guys, flying through the air like ninja warriors and landing on these bamboo poles," he said.

The book The Spirit of Cricket - India by Waugh contains over 200 photographs captured by the former Australia captain during his many trips to the cricket-mad country. A collection of over 70 photographs clicked by Waugh will be on display during an exhibition in Sydney at the end of this month. "India gave me lifelong memories, but life-changing moments," Waugh said.

"The concept of this book was to try and find out why cricket is a religion in India." Over 18 days and with a camera in hand, Waugh toured across the country, from the streets of Mumbai and Jodhpur, the alleys of Kolkata to the desert in Rajasthan and the Himalayan foothills. A documentary of his trip, titled Capturing Cricket, will be aired on the ABC on November 17.

Speaking of cricket in the country, he was quoted as saying, "It's hard to overstate the importance of cricket to a country like India. "There's 800 million people living below the poverty line, but cricket gives them something to connect with.

"It's a sport that doesn't take a lot of money. I mean, I often say about cricket, all you need is a bat and ball." In a country that loves the game so much, it was difficult for one of Australia's most well-known cricketers to go unrecognised, as he went from one place to another. "I don't think I've met a person in India that doesn't know [I] play cricket," Waugh said.

"So, straightaway you're recognised, which gives you a connection, and something to talk about. It was a little bit difficult getting some of the shots, because they want to be all around you and swarm around, get a selfie. "One way I could manage that this time was to promise them a game of cricket after I took the photograph. So, it seemed to work out all OK for everyone." The India experience reminded him of his childhood as he recalled the hours spent in his garage as a boy, hitting a ball that was tied to the roof.

"I loved the challenge of testing myself," he said. "Every time I witness kids playing cricket in India, I sense the same love of the game, that pure, unfiltered genuine connection to the sport.

"If you've got a good attitude, if you've got energy, enthusiasm and imagination then it all comes together, and you can get a game with your mates. And that's what happens in India."

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Shoppers in 85% of Indian Towns Place Orders in Snapdeal's "Kum Mein Dum" Sale

Users avail maximum discounts on home, fashion and fitness products Gurugram, Haryana, India NewsVoirSnapdeal, Indias leading e-commerce marketplace, shared early highlights of its first Kum Mein Dum Diwali Sale, which kicked off yesterday....

IndiGo to charge Rs 100 for check-in at airport counters

IndiGo will charge a passenger Rs 100 service fee if he or she wants to check-in at the airport counters from Saturday onwards, the airline said in a statement. The aviation ministry had in May made it mandatory for passengers to do web che...

Three vaccines in advanced stages of development in India, out of which 2 are in Phase II, one is in Phase-III: PMO statement.

Three vaccines in advanced stages of development in India, out of which 2 are in Phase II, one is in Phase-III PMO statement....

Azerbaijan and Armenia allege truce violations, accuse each other in shelling

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other on Saturday of fresh attacks in violation of a week-old Russian-brokered truce that has failed to halt the worst fighting in the South Caucasus since the 1990s. Baku said 13 civilians were killed an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020