Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports facilities in seven States, two UTs selected for upgradation under Khelo India scheme

The Sports Ministry has decided to upgrade centres from a total of nine States and Union Territories to the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) under the Khelo India scheme.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 15:57 IST
Sports facilities in seven States, two UTs selected for upgradation under Khelo India scheme
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Sports Ministry has decided to upgrade centres from a total of nine States and Union Territories to the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) under the Khelo India scheme. The States and UTs include Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura and Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking about the decision, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, KirenRijiju said: "The government is taking the two-pronged approach of developing grassroot level infrastructure on the one hand and creating facilities for sporting excellence on the other. The KISCEs will be world-class facilities where the best sporting talent from all over the country will be trained to further India's Olympic dreams." These centres have made the cut based on their past performances, quality of infrastructure, management & sports culture in the State, etc.

Earlier this year, the Ministry had identified a total of 14 centres to be upgraded to KISCEs. The overall number now stands at 24 KISCEs from 23 States / UTs. The assistance to these centres will be provided in the form of bridging the gaps in sports equipment, high-performance managers, coaches, sports scientists, technical support, etc. The sports facilities were selected by each State and Union Territory, who was asked to identify the best sports infrastructure available with them or their agencies or any eligible agencies that could be developed into world-class sporting facilities.

The latest KISCEs include: Andhra Pradesh - Dr YSR Sports School, YSR District, Kadapa

Chandigarh - Hockey Stadium, Sector - 42 Chhattisgarh - Rajya Khel Prashikshan Kendra, Bilaspur

Goa - SAG Sports Complex, Campal, Panaji Haryana -Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai, Sonipat

Himachal Pradesh - Indoor Stadium Luhnu Sports Complex, Bilaspur Puducherry - Rajiv Gandhi School of Sports, Uppallam

Tripura - Dasarath Dev State Sports Complex, Badharghat, Agartala Jammu & Kashmir -

i) M.A. Stadium, FencingAcademy, Jammu ii) J & K Sports Council water Sports Academy, Srinagar

(ANI)

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Shoppers in 85% of Indian Towns Place Orders in Snapdeal's "Kum Mein Dum" Sale

Users avail maximum discounts on home, fashion and fitness products Gurugram, Haryana, India NewsVoirSnapdeal, Indias leading e-commerce marketplace, shared early highlights of its first Kum Mein Dum Diwali Sale, which kicked off yesterday....

IndiGo to charge Rs 100 for check-in at airport counters

IndiGo will charge a passenger Rs 100 service fee if he or she wants to check-in at the airport counters from Saturday onwards, the airline said in a statement. The aviation ministry had in May made it mandatory for passengers to do web che...

Three vaccines in advanced stages of development in India, out of which 2 are in Phase II, one is in Phase-III: PMO statement.

Three vaccines in advanced stages of development in India, out of which 2 are in Phase II, one is in Phase-III PMO statement....

Azerbaijan and Armenia allege truce violations, accuse each other in shelling

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other on Saturday of fresh attacks in violation of a week-old Russian-brokered truce that has failed to halt the worst fighting in the South Caucasus since the 1990s. Baku said 13 civilians were killed an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020