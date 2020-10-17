Elavenil, Shahu Mane to compete in Sheikh Russel International Air-Rifle Championship

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Saturday announced that Elavenil Valarivan and Shahu Tushar Mane will represent India at the Sheikh Russel International Air-Rifle Championship 2020, being organised by the Bangladesh Shooting Sport Federation (BSSF). The online competition will be held on October 18. The championship is being held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, youngest son of Bangladesh's Founding Father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and brother of the present Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed.

"Elavenil Valarivan is the current world number one in Women's 10m Air Rifle and was selected, as she is not attending the National Camp in Delhi due to her exams, but was available for an online competition," NRAI said in a release. "Otherwise, the Olympic core group shooters, who are under strict quarantine in Delhi before the National Camp, were not considered for selection. Shahu Mane was selected on the basis national rankings as of March 18 this year which was based on the last National Trials held," it added.

A total of seven nations including host Bangladesh are participating in the competition and each participating Federation will also have an ISSF Jury member in attendance. (ANI)