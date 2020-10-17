Soccer-St Mirren v Motherwell game postponed due to COVID-19 cases

The Scottish Premiership game between St Mirren and Motherwell has been postponed because St Mirren did not have enough fit players due to COVID-19, the SPFL said on Saturday. St Mirren informed the Scottish Professional Football League they only had 12 registered players who were fit, four of whom were goalkeepers.

"Due to a number of positive tests for COVID-19 amongst their playing squad and coaching staff, they have only 12 registered fit players," the SPFL said in a statement. "As a result, St Mirren are unable to fulfil today's fixture."

It is the second time Motherwell have had a match postponed this month after Kilmarnock's squad was forced to self-isolate when they had six players test positive for the coronavirus.