Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Rea wins sixth consecutive Superbike World Championship

Jonathan Rea clinched a record-extending sixth Superbike World Championship for the Kawasaki Racing Team after title challenger Scott Redding retired with a technical issue at Estoril on Saturday. Britons Rea and Redding had crashed in the Superpole session earlier in the day and Redding's Ducati developed a technical issue in the race leading to his retirement.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 20:55 IST
Motorcycling-Rea wins sixth consecutive Superbike World Championship
Rea will have the chance to claim that milestone win in the Superpole race or in Race Two. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Jonathan Rea clinched a record-extending sixth Superbike World Championship for the Kawasaki Racing Team after title challenger Scott Redding retired with a technical issue at Estoril on Saturday.

Britons Rea and Redding had crashed in the Superpole session earlier in the day and Redding's Ducati developed a technical issue in the race leading to his retirement. Rea, who started the weekend with a commanding lead in the standings, only needed three points from the three races to put the first place out of reach for Redding, and the 33-year-old managed to finish fourth despite starting 15th on the grid.

"I have no feeling right now... It's been an incredible journey this season to go through," Rea said. "I just wanted to thank World SBK, Dorna, all the circuits, the organisers to get racing because in the middle of what everyone has experienced this sport always comes second but we managed to race and I really miss the fans.

"It's for all of them and my Kawasaki Racing Team for keep pushing this season. We started behind like last year but never gave up and it's been a hell of a journey... So happy." Rea was also looking to clinch the title with a 100th career race win but Yamaha's Turkish rider and pole-sitter Toprak Razgatlioglu took his first victory since the opening round at Phillip Island in Australia.

Rea will have the chance to claim that milestone win in the Superpole race or in Race Two. The 2020 season originally had 13 events in the calendar but was reduced to eight due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the last seven being held in Europe following a five-month hiatus after the opening round in Australia.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Teenager asked pupils to identify French teacher before beheading him

Adds details on two men in custody By Sybille de La Hamaide and Thierry ChiarelloPARISCONFLANS-SAINTE-HONORINE, France, Oct 17 Reuters - The teenager who beheaded a teacher outside the school in a Paris suburb where he taught had approached...

Kolkata Port unveils new logo, completes 150-yr celebrations

The Kolkata Port Trust, rechristened as the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port SMP, on Saturday unveiled a fresh logo which will go with the new name. Port chairman Vinit Kumar launched the new logo at the closing ceremony of its 150-year celebrat...

C'garh: Elephant calf drowns in pond in Korba district

A one-month-old elephant calf drowned in a pond when it had gone to drink water with its herd in a forest of Chhattisgarhs Korba district on Saturday, a forest official said. The incident took place in the early hours of the day at Kendai f...

BCCI Apex Council meet: England to play in India, Ahmedabad or Kolkata to host pink Test

By Baidurjo Bhose The Apex Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI met virtually on Saturday and the three major areas of focus as per the agenda was the upcoming tour of Australia, Englands visit post the Australia series...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020